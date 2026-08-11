THE ROOM to Release Single Ahead of DOOM POP! Album

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THE ROOM, a Liverpool post-punk band formed in 1979, has released the single THINGS HAVE LEARNT TO WALK THAT OUGHT TO CRAWL along with an accompanying video. The track previews the band's upcoming album DOOM POP!, due out via 9x9 Records, and follows the previously released lead single DRILL, BABY, DRILL!, a song originally written in 1982 and reworked with new instrumentation and production.

THINGS HAVE LEARNT TO WALK THAT OUGHT TO CRAWL is due out September 4 via 9x9 Records. Written in 1982, the song has been reworked with jangling guitars, driving drums and slick production, highlighting the enduring relevance of its themes.

The accompanying video was produced by Marco Cecere.

'We aimed at shorter, sharper, more pop-oriented songs than on our previous album 'The Telling', which was a continuous story told in eleven songs without repetition or distinct choruses. The 'pop' element mainly harks back to the roots of our music, updating our original spiky, post-punk independent sound with Ethan' Kyme's keyboard stylings. Lyrically, it is a response to the current climate of emerging fascism and paranoia that increasingly colonizes all media,' says Dave Jackson. ''Things Have Learnt to Walk that Ought to Crawl' is a the only older song re-envisioned for this album, and one of only three 1980s songs by The Room to survive in our live set. We decided to re-record and release it as it fits neatly into our new repertoire with its exhilarating jangly forward thrust, and also highlights Clive Thomas' unique drumming.'

In examining the strange days in we are living, 'Doom Pop!' explores the rise of authoritarianism, disinformation, war and paranoia. But it equally draws inspiration from science fiction, horror, and cinematic liminal spaces, influenced by Béla Tarr's films, Tarkovsky's 'Stalker', and a science fiction story, called 'Trespassing', that Dave Jackson is currently developing as a screenplay.

As of August 12th, 'Things Have Learnt to Walk that Ought to Crawl' is available digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. On September 4th, the full 'Doom Pop!' album will be released digitally, on CD and on limited edition mixed eco-vinyl. In North America, both physical formats are available via Darla Records.

THE ROOM was formed by singer Dave Jackson and bassist Becky Stringer in 1979, during the golden years of northern English post-punk. Reforming in 2022 after disbanding in 1985, they are now joined by guitarist Darren Brown, keyboardist Ethan Kyme, and original drummer Clive Thomas. They have since performed at Shiiine On festival and Preston Pop Fest, and have toured or played with The Red Guitars, Blue Orchids, Trupa Trupa, and Estonia with Shelton San.

THE ROOM recorded four John Peel sessions, appeared on The Whistle Test and worked with Television's Tom Verlaine and John Porter (Roxy Music, The Smiths, Billy Bragg) on their 'In Evil Hour' LP (1984), aside from releasing three other albums ('Bitter Reaction' in 1980, 'Indoor Fireworks' in 1982 and 'Clear!' in 1983. Recordings from Janice Long's BBC Radio One programme and Saturday Live were used for the 1985 release 'Jackpot Jack' EP.

THE ROOM toured the UK and the USA, and performed with The Fall, The Birthday Party, Bauhaus, Southern Death Cult, Violent Femmes, Tom Verlaine, John Foxx and The Red Guitars. Following the band's split, Becky and Dave went on to form Benny Profane, Dust and Dead Cowboys. Dave has also recorded under his own name and as THE ROOM IN THE WOOD (with Paul Cavanagh).

Tracklist

1. Drill, Baby, Drill

2. Magic Games

3. Things Have Learnt to Walk That Ought to Crawl

4. Trespassing

5. Temptation Harbour

6. Doom Patrol

7. Continent Of Lies

8. The Room

9. No One Comes Here from the Town

10. Stories

11. Drones

Credits

Lyrics by Dave Jackson

Music written by The Room

Dave Jackson – vocals

Becky Stringer – bass

Darren Brown – guitar

Ethan Kyme – keyboards (and Theremin on Track 1)

Clive Thomas – drums on all songs (except 8 & 10) and backing vocals on Track 3

Tom McCabe – drums on Tracks 8 & 10

Helena Jacks – backing vocals on Track 7

Recorded & Mixed by Steve Powell at Ark Recording Studios, Liverpool

Produced by Dave Jackson and Steve Powell

Mastered by Pete Maher

Cover artwork by Genevieve Baker

Video by Marco Cecere

Live Shows

SEPT 11 - Birkenhead Future Yard

SEPT 12 - London Aces & Eights

SEPT 26 - Liverpool 81 Renshaw Street

OCT. 9 - Edinburgh Wee Red Bar

NOV 13 - London Dublin Castle

DOOM POP! was recorded and mixed at Ark Studios in Liverpool and produced by band members Dave Jackson and Steve Powell, whose production credits include work with Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band, Autour De Lucie and Echo & The Bunnymen. The album follows THE ROOM's releases RESTLESS FATE and THE TELLING, and features 11 songs addressing themes including authoritarianism, disinformation, war and paranoia. The band, known for recording four BBC Peel sessions and an appearance on The Old Grey Whistle Test during its original run, split in 1985 before reuniting in 2022.

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