KEYSIDE Announce Biggest Tour, Mountford Hall Show This December

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KEYSIDE has released ECHOES, the final single from the Liverpool band's self-titled debut album, and announced its largest headline tour to date. The 11-date run will include stops at Manchester Academy and London's Oslo, with support from STRATA, before concluding with a homecoming show at Liverpool's 2,300-capacity Mountford Hall in December. Tickets are set to go on general sale Friday, August 7, 2026, the same day the debut album arrives via Modern Sky.

Few young bands are prepared to draw so directly from the lives unfolding around them than Liverpool indie songbirds, Keyside and, just two days before the release of their self-titled debut album, they arrive at their mic drop moment. Echoes. Recounting the loss of a loved one to drug dependency, the track is perhaps the clearest illustration yet of the fearless, deeply personal songwriting that has made them one of 2026's ones to watch.

Rising stars on UK festival line-ups in recent years and making unmissable statements of intent, the band also announces their biggest headline tour with 11 new dates taking in venues including Manchester Academy and London's Oslo. Joined by fellow indie breakers, Strata as main support, and tickets going on general sale this Fri 7 August 2026, the tour concludes with their landmark 2,300-capacity Mountford Hall, Liverpool homecoming show this December.

Broadening an already expansive sonic palette, Echoes evokes the cinematic grandeur of Echo & The Bunnymen as guitarist, Ben Cassidy's luminous melodies work in the deep space of the ethereal, reverb-laden production. Closing their debut album, revealed this week on leading indie label, Modern Sky, the band's final, pre-release single is a song born from devastating personal experience. Steadily established as one of Britain's most compelling new songwriting voices, singer and frontman Dani-Lee Parker's proves his reputation as one of an empathetic and creative documentarians of modern life, picking at uncomfortable societal truths and celebrating the antidote of youthful, escapist joy.

Recalling the loss of his uncle to drug abuse, Echoes transforms private grief into a song set free to resonate far beyond the writer's own memory. His repeated refrain: 'Can you hear me in the echoes?' becomes both a poignant plea and an indelible act of remembrance.

''Echoes' is inspired by the real experience of losing my uncle,' explains Parker. 'It's a reflection of the frustration of having to watch someone deteriorate and have their life taken. Moments like this cause me to reflect on my own life and of others around me, thoughts which unfold in the song.'

The track joins another 11 irrepressibly upbeat and melodically sublime songs, painting poetic pictures of fragile minds, broken homes and letting loose when the lights go out on the band's first, long-awaited album. Past singles have affirmed their status, from the affecting character study of radio favourite, Nikita to the exploration of mental health and masculinity in Michael (What's Your Call?), the youthful escape of Runaway, the bittersweet warmth of Lemon and Lime and the late-night emotional ambiguity of Cocodamol. Running throughout is Parker's courage and conviction to consistently find extraordinary meaning in ordinary lives.

ECHOES was written by frontman Dani-Lee Parker about the loss of his uncle to drug dependency, with Parker saying the song reflects the frustration of watching someone deteriorate. The track follows a run of singles that have built the band's profile on UK festival lineups ahead of the release of their debut album.

Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson



Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson

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