THE PAPER KITES Announce Album Details

Listen to "Without Your Love" below!

Today, Australian folk-rock stalwarts The Paper Kites have returned with their new single "Without Your Love (feat. Julia Stone) from the band's upcoming studio album Roses (out March 12, 2021, via Nettwerk Records)." The track serves as another example of the band's legacy of thoughtful songwriting and gorgeous harmonies. With their brand of weather-beaten ballads and rain-drenched pop, the 10-track album bleeds with gentle significance, full of power and sentimentality.

The Paper Kites' new single "Without Your Love" is yet another example of the world-class talent that has seen the band approach 1 billion streams worldwide and 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Julia Stone, better known as one half of brother/sister duo Angus & Julia Stone, is featured on the conversational duet.

"I grew up listening to Julia's music, and some of her work was pivotal in turning me down the road I went. So, to approach her and have her love that song and want to sing on it was an amazing full-circle moment - she's such an important figure of the folk revival in Australia, and I don't think we would be a band without them leading the way. It was a real honor to work with her," says frontman Sam Bentley.

Along with Stone, the band handpicked an alluring, dynamic and diverse group of vocalists to feature on the new album, including Lucy Rose (UK), Nadia Reid (NZ), Maro (PT), Aoife O'Donovan (US), Rosie Carney (UK), Ainslie Wills (AU), Amanda Bergman (SE), Lydia Cole (NZ) and Gena Rose Bruce (AU).

"It was first and foremost about finding the voices and artists we felt were right for each song," says Sam. Adding, "I had written these songs and had always wanted to do an album like this, but I remember almost scrapping the whole project because it felt too hard. It was about finding the right voices for the songs - artists that couldn't just sing but had something deep and moving in the way they sang - and that's not every singer - it's rare."

Produced by Bentley and Tom Iansek (#1 Dads, Big Scary), The Paper Kites' upcoming album Roses is a profoundly moving collection of songs, helmed by a cherished selection of artists. "It's an album of duets - for lack of a better word," Sam explains. "A collection of songs we had written and wanted to record with these artists."

From their first EP, 2011's Woodland, The Paper Kites had found a devoted audience for their sound, and by early 2012 they were headlining shows across Australia. Along with their recent platinum certification in the US, Canada, and Australia, the band has also received gold and platinum certification in The Netherlands, Italy, and New Zealand for their single "Bloom."

The Paper Kites have since opened for the likes of Passenger, City and Colour, and Bombay Bicycle Club, and completed local and international headline tours, selling out rooms like the Fonda Theatre (Los Angeles), Paradiso (Amsterdam), and the historic Forum Theatre (Melbourne).

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles