THE JETSETTERS Partner with THE LABEL GROUP, Release Single "Above The Noise"

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The Jetsetters, the rock band founded by SiriusXM personality Tommy London and Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning, has announced a new partnership with The Label Group, another step forward for the band as they continue to build momentum following the release of their debut single and music video, 'Above The Noise.'

'We started The Jetsetters because we wanted to make the kind of rock and roll that made us fall in love with music in the first place,' says London. 'There's an incredible energy around this band, and having The Label Group behind what we're building makes us even more excited about where this can go.'

The Jetsetters were formed with a simple mission: create loud, hook-driven rock music with attitude, energy and a modern edge. And their name says it all. Musicians coming together with different histories and roads traveled, with one shared destination: to rock stages worldwide.

'The Jetsetters have the songs, the personalities and the chemistry of a band built to connect with rock fans,' says Denny Sanders/CEO of The Label Group. 'We're excited to welcome them to the family and be part of what comes next.'

With The Label Group now part of the team, The Jetsetters are preparing for the next phase of the band, including more new music, videos and live performances. The Jetsetters are ready for takeoff. Buckle up.

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