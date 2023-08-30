THE HU Announce 'Warrior Souls' Headlining U.S. West Coast Tour

Tickets for the “Warrior Souls” tour go on sale this Friday, September 1 at 10:00 A.M. local time.

Aug. 30, 2023

Globally acclaimed Mongolian rock outfit THE HU will bring their warrior anthems and galvanizing live performance to audiences along the West Coast later this fall. Today (August 30), the group announced a headlining run of dates following the completion of their co-headlining U.S. “Psycho Thunder” tour with Asking Alexandria from August 30 until October 8.

The headlining “Warrior Souls” US tour begins October 9 in San Francisco with support TBA and stretches until its final stop on October 26 in Phoenix, AZ. Throughout both tours, THE HU will perform a full 65-minute set showcasing their viral hit singles from their two Better Noise Music albums: 2019’s THE GEREG and 2022’s RUMBLE OF THUNDER, in addition to giving attendees a first listen to previously unheard new music.

Tickets for the “Warrior Souls” tour go on sale this Friday, September 1 at 10:00 A.M. local time HERE.

THE HU have also announced plans to release a new music video for RUMBLE OF THUNDER’s somber yet anthemic track “Sell The World” in the coming weeks via Better Noise Music. “Sell The World” examines humans’ careless impact on the earth and reinforces the band’s plea to restore a respect for nature.

This sentiment is a main message throughout THE HU’s music and one they’ve continued to raise awareness for as appointed UNESCO “Artist of Peace” designees for 2023. THE HU recently announced plans to plant 12,000 Siberian Elm trees in the desert-barren area of Southeastern Mongolia in the shape of the band’s logo in partnership with the environmental institution, SHAMBALE2056 Engineering Campus, LLC.

To date, THE HU have amassed over 329 million combined streams across digital platforms, 290 million video views, two Top 5 Mainstream Rock charting radio singles and a RIAA Gold Certification for 2019’s groundbreaking viral single, “Wolf Totem”. The band have sold-out worldwide headlining tours and appeared at the world’s biggest music festivals (Download, Coachella, Lollapalooza) all while receiving critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, GQ, The Guardian, The Independent, Revolver and Billboard, along with garnering a celebrity fanbase including Sir Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg and Wayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, THE HU are a modern rock group rooted in the tradition of their homeland. The band’s name translates to the Mongolian root word for “human being,” and their unique approach blends traditional Mongolian instruments land throat singing with contemporary sounds, creating a unique sonic profile that they call “Hunnu Rock.” They received the highest state award in Mongolia, the Order of Genghis Khan from the President of Mongolia, Kh. Battulga in 2020, for their achievements.

THE HU have released collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Serj Tankian, LP and DL of Bad Wolves and their music has been featured on Metallica’s Blacklist covers album alongside other high-profile guest artists like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin, St. Vincent and more. They’ve also been featured in EA Games’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its official soundtrack as well as seen on screen in Better Noise Films’ horror-thriller The Retaliators and included on The Retaliators Official Motion Picture Soundtrack.

A deluxe version of their latest release RUMBLE OF THUNDER is available now via Better Noise Music via digital download or on cd, cassette and various special edition vinyl offerings. Copies are now available here. The extended album includes seven new tracks including four acoustic songs and three newly recorded singles featuring guest musicians.

THE HU’S 2023 TOUR DATES

8/30   San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/1     Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum #

9/2     Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma &

9/3     Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall #

9/5     Atlanta, GA - The Eastern #

9/7     Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live #

9/8     Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall #

9/11   New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

9/12   Boston, MA - House of Blues #

9/13   Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center #

9/15   Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

9/16   Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

9/17   Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

9/19   Cleveland, OH - TempleLive #

9/20   Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

9/22   Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center #

9/23   Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life &

9/25   Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

9/26   Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre #

9/27   Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center #

9/29   Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club #

10/1   Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove #

10/3   Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium #

10/4   Salt Lake City, UT - The Union #

10/6   Sacramento, CA – Aftershock &

10/7   Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound #

10/8   Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

10/9   San Francisco, CA - The Warfield ^

10/12 Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit ^

10/14 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House ^

10/15 Bozeman, MT - The ELM ^

10/16 Missoula, MT - The Wilma ^

10/18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

10/19 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

10/20 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^

10/21 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^

10/22 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre ^

10/24 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC ^

10/25 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater ^ 

10/26 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

# “Psycho Thunder” co-headlining tour with Asking Alexandria and special guests Zero 9:36

& Festival Date

^ “The Warrior Souls” headlining tour (support TBA)

Photo Credit: Khishigsuren Baasan



