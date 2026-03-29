THANK YOU, NYPD Concert at Madison Square Garden to Become Annual Event

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced that tonight’s first “Thank You, NYPD” concert at Madison Square Garden, will become an annual celebration at The Garden to recognize the New York City Police Department.



Thank You, NYPD is an exclusive event for NYPD uniformed officers, civilian employees, and their loved ones, and celebrates the work they do.



During the event, a check for $500,000 was presented to the New York City Police Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization that provides resources for the NYPD to innovate and enhance the quality of its services; build bridges with the community; and make New York City a safer place to live, work and visit. The donation was made possible with the support of MSG Entertainment, and other New York City businesses and leaders, including Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, who matched every dollar donated up to $250,000. To create this event, MSG Entertainment also provided The Garden rent free and donated all production and operating costs.



Tonight’s event was part of a broader “Thank You, NYPD” initiative launched by MSG Entertainment that will continue throughout the year and encourages the public to thank the NYPD for their service to the city, either in person or by visiting www.msg.com/nypd. The campaign has already extended across New York City, including at Knicks and Rangers games, on billboards and social media, and on several iconic buildings around New York City, which lit up ‘NYPD blue’ to show support for the initiative.



The “Thank You, NYPD” event featured performances by music legends John Fogerty and Cyndi Lauper, rapper Fat Joe, comedians Chris Distefano and Sam Morril, and more, with special appearances throughout the night by celebrities, athletes, business leaders and other prominent New Yorkers.