TEEBS Shares New Visuals for 'ATOMS SONG' ft. Thomas Stankiewicz, Announces Worldwide Tour Dates

Today, Teebs shares brand new visuals for "Atoms Song (feat. Thomas Stankiewicz)", the latest single from last year's Anicca, out via Brainfeeder.

Shot on 16mm and filmed on location in Iceland and Los Angeles, the music video follows an isolated individual as they travel through various landscapes. Their solitary, pensive journey symbolizes the mental state of a lonely soul in search for something substantial.

"Lost in his thoughts, he seeks clarity and a connection to reality," explains Teebs. "Ultimately, a visit from friends -- a simple gesture of their connection -- brings him back."

Teebs, aka Mtendere Mandowa, released his latest album Anicca in October 2019 after a five-year hiatus from releasing music.​ The 4​7-minute LP fused Teebs' signature bright and fluid productions with the grounded and colorful elements of his collaborators: ​Panda Bear (Animal Collective), Sudan Archives, Ringgo Ancheta aka MNDSGN, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Anna Wise, daydream Masi, Former Boy, Pink Siifu, Jimetta Rose and Thomas Stankiewicz. Universally acclaimed, Pitchfork gave Anicca a glowing 7.8 review hailing Mandowa's "effortless, shape-shifting tracks that make time stand still." Meanwhile FADER described the record as "deeply atmospheric... cool-headed and uncanny." Anicca is out now limited edition purple/black marbled vinyl LP, standard black LP, CD, and digital formats via Brainfeeder.

In support of the album, Teebs takes his brand new live show on tour worldwide this month and continuing through May.

Tickets to Teebs Live HERE

Tour Dates

3/12: Mumbai, antiSocial

3/13: Goa, Melt Pizzabar

3/14: Bangalore, Foxtrot, House of Subculture

3/18: Brussels, AB Club

3/19: Amsterdam, Paradiso

3/26: Tel Aviv, Gagarin

3/28: Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil

3/29: Aarhus, Atlas

4/30: Lisbon, Music Box

5/01: London, Colours

5/202: Brighton, Patterns

5/03: Manchester, Yes (Basement)

Stream/purchase Anicca HERE





