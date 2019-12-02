TEDY Releases New Song 'Stuck'

Newly signed Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. recording artist TEDY has released his new song "Stuck," which was co-produced by Mike Wise (Ellie Goulding, The Chainsmokers, Bulow, Upshal) and Herag Sanbalian. With central themes surrounding sadness, depression and self-destruction, it underscores that despite whatever traumatic situation we have experienced, we need to accept the good and the dark side of ourselves in order to move forward. In Tedy's words, "Hopefully this time, I'll learn and it will be the last, but I've heard these words before."

Listen below!



The video captures the message that Tedy is trying to convey about accepting the pain and moving forward rather then being held in a perpetual cycle of suffering and self-loathing.

Migrating from Haiti to several cities before landing in Montreal where he now lives, Tedy always knew he wanted to connect with people. He began his outreach by creating a YouTube channel and building a community of 1M+ YouTube subscribers, but music was his passion. Drawing on the sounds and melodies he heard in his head from the music he'd been listening to all his life, he cultivated his distinct musical style. In 2014, he released "Soar," followed by "Can I" (2016), and "Hold on Tighter" (2018), accumulating millions of streams and building a fanbase. Now with over 16M+ global Spotify streams and 157K monthly listeners worldwide, fans are eagerly awaiting new music. "The songs are pulled from my life," says Tedy. "For me, writing songs is therapeutic." The result is impossible to describe. Simply put, they are the sounds from Tedy's head.







