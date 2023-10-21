Syd Silvair Releases New Halloween Single 'Featherlight'

With her new song “Featherlight” – out now via Weird Sister Records – Syd Silvair takes us on a cinematic payback tour, driven by punchy bass and tauntingly sweet vocals. The track is an anthem of revenge, inspired by the classic levitation game “light as a feather, stiff as a board.” With the bite of an 80's horror soundtrack, Silvair utilized whispers, crowdsourced from fans around the world, to simulate the incantation that is synonymous with the game. “Featherlight” draws on themes of resurrection, and serves as a reminder that each metaphorical death we suffer is an opportunity to come back better and badder than ever.

Driving and propulsive, with production reminiscent of Italo disco legend Giorgio Moroder, “Featherlight” showcases the moonlighting tarot reader's bewitchhing vocals, and with a lyrical phantom thread recurring throughout the song: “...light as a feather, stiff as a board,” immortalized in the famous levitation scene from the 1996 horror classic, The Craft.

Syd Silvair conjures up a world where disco meets modern witchcraft, where divination occurs atop a lush palette of danceable art-pop. Tarot-reader by day, Syd is endlessly inspired by the rich visual narratives of the deck, and the ways in which their divine messages manifest in our physical realm. Each track on her debut EP, Reverie, captures the essence of a specific tarot card, weaving wisdom from the card's meaning into the lyrics and mood of the song. Syd's music has been played in Grey's Anatomy, The Fosters, Bold Type, Honest Beauty and more, a testament to the cinematic and ethereal qualities that make her so unique. Syd co-wrote and collaborated with Oliver Heldens on his single “Never Look Back ft. Syd Silvair,” which has amassed 20+ million global streams.

