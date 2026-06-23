Suzanne Vega Adds East Coast Tour Dates to 'Flying With Angels Tour'

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Singer/songwriter Suzanne Vega has added a new run of East Coast dates to her Flying With Angels Tour, which has seen her perform over 100 shows since kicking off in June, 2025. Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Duncan Sheik), along with cellist Stephanie Winters. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available for purchase here.

Vega is touring in support of her new record, Flying With Angels, out now on Cooking Vinyl. Produced by Gerry Leonard, Flying With Angels is Vega’s first full-length album of all-new music in over a decade. “Each song on the album takes place in an atmosphere of struggle,” says Vega. “Struggle to survive, to speak, to dominate, to win, to escape, to help someone else, or just live.” The record is available to stream/purchase HERE.

Additionally, Lover, Beloved, the film adaptation of Vega’s one-woman stage show about the life of great 20th-century American writer Carson McCullers, directed by Michael Tully (Ping Pong Summer, Septien, Don’t Leave Home), is currently available to stream via the PBS App. The film features songs by Vega and Duncan Sheik; following its world debut at SXSW in 2022.

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has written and recorded numerous songs that have become part of the contemporary music vernacular, including “Luka,” “Marlene on the Wall” and “Tom’s Diner,” an a cappella piece that was remixed by U.K. electronic dance duo DNA and became a major club hit. Her albums, including her self-titled debut, follow-up Solitude Standing and 99.9F have sold millions of copies worldwide.

SUZANNE VEGA TOUR DATES

﻿June 19—Stroud, UK—The Sub Rooms

June 21—Isle of Wight, UK—Isle of Wight Festival

June 23—Salisbury, UK—Salisbury City Hall

June 24—Folkestone, UK—Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

June 26—Bloemendaal, NL—Caprera

June 27—Eindhoven, NL—Muziekgebouw

June 29—Helsinki, FI—Finlandia Hall

July 1—Oulu, FI—Tarkastamo

July 4—Gent, BE—Gent Jazz Festival

July 6—Seraing, BE—OM-Liège

July 9—Dresden, DE—Konzertplatz Weisser Hirsch Festival

July 10—Bernau-Berlin, DE—Iselleuchten-Festival

July 11—Bad Salzuflen, DE—Bad Salzuflen Festival

July 13—Wroclaw, PL—Narodowe Forum Muzyki

July 15—Prague, CZ—Archa Theatre

July 16—Vienna, AT—Vienna Globe

July 18—Padova, IT—Piazza Eremitani

July 20—Rome, IT—Casa Del Jazz

July 21—Naples, IT—Maschio Angioino

July 23—Carpi, IT—Piazza Astolfo

July 24—Monforte, IT—Anfiteatro Horszowsky

July 25—Pisa Calci, IT—Giardino Scotto

July 28—Glasgow, UK—Summer Nights

July 30—Halifax, UK—Halifax Victoria Theatre

July 31—Aylesbury, UK—Waterside

August 2—Cambridge, UK—Cambridge Folk Festival

September 6—Wellington, NZ—St. James Theatre

September 9—Christchurch, NZ—James Hay Theatre

September 10—Auckland, NZ—Town Hall

September 12—Brisbane, AU—Fortitude

September 13—Caloundra, AU—Playhouse

September 17—Wollongog, AU—Anita’s Theatre

September 18—Sydney, AU—Sydney Opera House

September 20—Canberra, AU—Llewellyn Theatre

September 22—Melbourne, AU—Hamer Hall

September 24—Adelaide, AU—Thebarton Theatre

September 26—Perth, AU—Regal Theatre

October 20—Northampton, MA—Bombyx

October 21—Natick, MA—The Center for Arts in Natick

October 23—Barre, VT—Barre Opera House

October 24—Arundel, ME—Vinegar Hill Music Theatre

October 25—Westerly, RI—United Theatre

October 27—Old Saybrook, CT—The Kate

October 29—Fairfield, CT—Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

October 30—Montclair, NJ—Outpost in the Burbs

November 1—Wilmington, DE—The Queen

November 2—Richmond, VA—The Tin Pan

November 4—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theatre

November 6—Princeton, NJ—Matthews Theatre

February 6-March 5—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz

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