Suzanne Vega Adds East Coast Tour Dates to 'Flying With Angels Tour'
Vega is touring in support of her new record of the same name, which is available now.
Singer/songwriter Suzanne Vega has added a new run of East Coast dates to her Flying With Angels Tour, which has seen her perform over 100 shows since kicking off in June, 2025. Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Duncan Sheik), along with cellist Stephanie Winters. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available for purchase here.
Vega is touring in support of her new record, Flying With Angels, out now on Cooking Vinyl. Produced by Gerry Leonard, Flying With Angels is Vega’s first full-length album of all-new music in over a decade. “Each song on the album takes place in an atmosphere of struggle,” says Vega. “Struggle to survive, to speak, to dominate, to win, to escape, to help someone else, or just live.” The record is available to stream/purchase HERE.
Additionally, Lover, Beloved, the film adaptation of Vega’s one-woman stage show about the life of great 20th-century American writer Carson McCullers, directed by Michael Tully (Ping Pong Summer, Septien, Don’t Leave Home), is currently available to stream via the PBS App. The film features songs by Vega and Duncan Sheik; following its world debut at SXSW in 2022.
Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has written and recorded numerous songs that have become part of the contemporary music vernacular, including “Luka,” “Marlene on the Wall” and “Tom’s Diner,” an a cappella piece that was remixed by U.K. electronic dance duo DNA and became a major club hit. Her albums, including her self-titled debut, follow-up Solitude Standing and 99.9F have sold millions of copies worldwide.
SUZANNE VEGA TOUR DATES
June 19—Stroud, UK—The Sub Rooms
June 21—Isle of Wight, UK—Isle of Wight Festival
June 23—Salisbury, UK—Salisbury City Hall
June 24—Folkestone, UK—Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
June 26—Bloemendaal, NL—Caprera
June 27—Eindhoven, NL—Muziekgebouw
June 29—Helsinki, FI—Finlandia Hall
July 1—Oulu, FI—Tarkastamo
July 4—Gent, BE—Gent Jazz Festival
July 6—Seraing, BE—OM-Liège
July 9—Dresden, DE—Konzertplatz Weisser Hirsch Festival
July 10—Bernau-Berlin, DE—Iselleuchten-Festival
July 11—Bad Salzuflen, DE—Bad Salzuflen Festival
July 13—Wroclaw, PL—Narodowe Forum Muzyki
July 15—Prague, CZ—Archa Theatre
July 16—Vienna, AT—Vienna Globe
July 18—Padova, IT—Piazza Eremitani
July 20—Rome, IT—Casa Del Jazz
July 21—Naples, IT—Maschio Angioino
July 23—Carpi, IT—Piazza Astolfo
July 24—Monforte, IT—Anfiteatro Horszowsky
July 25—Pisa Calci, IT—Giardino Scotto
July 28—Glasgow, UK—Summer Nights
July 30—Halifax, UK—Halifax Victoria Theatre
July 31—Aylesbury, UK—Waterside
August 2—Cambridge, UK—Cambridge Folk Festival
September 6—Wellington, NZ—St. James Theatre
September 9—Christchurch, NZ—James Hay Theatre
September 10—Auckland, NZ—Town Hall
September 12—Brisbane, AU—Fortitude
September 13—Caloundra, AU—Playhouse
September 17—Wollongog, AU—Anita’s Theatre
September 18—Sydney, AU—Sydney Opera House
September 20—Canberra, AU—Llewellyn Theatre
September 22—Melbourne, AU—Hamer Hall
September 24—Adelaide, AU—Thebarton Theatre
September 26—Perth, AU—Regal Theatre
October 20—Northampton, MA—Bombyx
October 21—Natick, MA—The Center for Arts in Natick
October 23—Barre, VT—Barre Opera House
October 24—Arundel, ME—Vinegar Hill Music Theatre
October 25—Westerly, RI—United Theatre
October 27—Old Saybrook, CT—The Kate
October 29—Fairfield, CT—Sacred Heart University Community Theatre
October 30—Montclair, NJ—Outpost in the Burbs
November 1—Wilmington, DE—The Queen
November 2—Richmond, VA—The Tin Pan
November 4—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theatre
November 6—Princeton, NJ—Matthews Theatre
February 6-March 5—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise
Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz