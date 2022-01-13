Suzanne Santo Announces New Tour Dates In Support of New 'Yard Sale' Album

Suzanne Santo will kick off the beginning of her 2022 tour on January 28th with a show in Denver, followed by shows in Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Nashville, and more. See below for a complete list of venues and tour dates.

In August 2021, the Austin, Texas-based Santo released her latest album, Yard Sale, produced by John Spiker. She wrote the album's 12 songs between a farmhouse on the Irish coast, long bus rides, backstage writing sessions, and hotel stays-all during a world tour with Hozier, of which Santo was an opening act and a member of the headliner's band.

Yard Sale presents Santo at the very top of her game musically, writing her own string arrangements and singing each song in an agile, acrobatic voice-perhaps in part due to the cathartic making-of process and what that has meant for her professionally and personally. At times she bridges the gap between indie-rock and neo-soul. On other tracks, she mixes gospel influences with a deconstructed R&B beat. Fans will hear layers of spacey, atmospheric electric guitar and Shakey Graves on a rainy-day ballad driven forward by a metronomic drum pattern, and Gary Clark Jr. punctuating with fiery fretwork.

A tireless creator, Santo, who logged a decade as a member of Los Angeles-based duo HoneyHoney, has built her sound in the grey area between Americana, Southern-gothic soul, and forward-thinking rock & roll. It's a sound that nods to her past-a childhood spent in the Rust Belt, which is also where she learned to love a yard sale.

The Cleveland, Ohio-born artist's creative output also extends to the screen, having had acting roles in several series and features. With Yard Sale, Santo boldly moves forward, staking her claim once again as an Americana innovator. It's an album inspired by the past, written by an artist who's only interested in the here-and-now. And for Suzanne Santo, the here-and-now sounds pretty good.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

1/28 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

1/29 - Ute Theater and Events Center - Rifle, CO

1/30 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

2/1 - Filling Station VFW - Bozeman, MT

2/2 - Pub Station Taproom and Concert Hall - Billings, MT

2/4 - Lucky You Lounge - Spokane, WA

2/5 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

2/6 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

2/14 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

2/15 -Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

2/16 - SOhO Restaurant & Music Club - Santa Barbara, CA

2/17 - Casbah - San Diego, CA

2/20 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

3/29 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

3/30 - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC

4/1 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

4/2 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY

4/3 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

4/6 - The Southern CafÃ© & Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA

4/7 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

4/9 - The Ballroom @ the Taft Theater - Cincinnati, OH

4/10 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH