Surf Mesa Drops Debut EP 'Come True'

Surf Mesa released his debut EP, Come True, a seven-song set that includes collaborations with Whethan, WILHELM, SUPER-Hi, Griff Clawson, Stevie Appleton, Selah Sol, and Nat Dunn.

The EP was released by Astralwerks, which signed the young artist in 2020 as his breakthrough hit “ily (i love you baby)” featuring Emilee began climbing the charts. With the 2x Platinum “ily” and the string of mellifluous singles that followed, Surf has now amassed over 12 billion combined global streams.

Describing the EP as “an homage to the times when my dreams hung in the balance,” Surf Mesa says. “With Come True, I've tried to capture that glowing moment when everything in my once uncertain life fell into alignment. I've poured my wild imagination and collaborated with the most inspiring artists to create something you can get down with. Each of these 7 songs is a vital piece of my own voyage so far, and I hope they can resonate with you.”

Today, Surf shared the official video for “Fighting For You,” an upbeat track he recorded with Chicago-based artist/producer/remixer Whethan and Swedish singer/songwriter WILHELM. The video captures Surf and Whethan as they make their way through L.A. traffic and head for a serene Malibu beach.

Captured with time-lapse photography, the entire day flies by in mere minutes. “Fighting For You” was directed by Alex M. Kennedy, who also helmed the official videos for the EP's “City Of Love” with Selah Sol and “State Of My Heart” with Nat Dunn.

Come True also includes Surf's collaboration with UK duo SUPER-Hi, known for such hits as “Following The Sun” and “Days Like This.” Together, they created the glistening “Angels Hold Me,” an anthem of hope and comfort.

“City Of Love” and “Manzanita” each earned a spot on Rolling Stone's list of “All The Songs You Need To Know This Week'” upon their release earlier this year. Hailing “Manzanita” as among Surf's “best work to date,” Billboard characterized the vibe as "If trance and tech-house had a baby in Ibiza.”

Praising “First Time” with Stevie Appleton, Dancing Astronaut said, “The warm, sun-kissed number that evokes the first sip of a piña colada is suited for top-down drives in the summer, speakers sat atop striped beach towels, and all of the bliss in between.” Describing “Run” with Griff Clawson as a “masterpiece,” EDMTunes said, “The artistic synergy between these young prodigies shines through, showcasing their exceptional songwriting abilities …‘Run' stands as a testament to their musical harmony and limitless talent.” EUPHORIA.Magazine noted, “Surf Mesa continues to redefine California pop as we know it with…[the] rhapsodic single ‘City Of Love' with Selah Sol.”

Surf will be heading to Cabo San Lucas to perform on November 9 at Tiësto: Chasing Sunsets 2023. He recently wrapped up a series of North American headline shows and joined The Chainsmokers, Two Friends and DJ Press Play at “The Party Never Ends” in Northern California.

About Surf Mesa

Since his breakthrough with the 2x Platinum “ily (i love you baby)” featuring Emilee, Surf has amassed over 12 billion combined global streams. Driven by one goal – to create electronic music that summons the joy of discovery he felt when stumbling upon new artists and songs as a teenager – he's released a string of vibrant collaborations, including “Somewhere” featuring Gus Dapperton, “Carried Away” (with Madison Beer), “Another Life” (with FLETCHER and Josh Golden), “Marching Band” (with NITTI), “City of Love” featuring Selah Sol and “First Time” with Stevie Appleton. With each song, he encircles the listener in waves of optimism and grandeur. Surf recently released a remix of ILLENIUM's "With All My Heart" (with JVKE).

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey