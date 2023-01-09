Supersuckers' Metal Marty Releases Debut Album

Drop the needle on the opening number "Magic City" from the cheekily named METAL MARTY'S GREATEST HITS (release date: February 3, 2023 via Acetate Records), the new solo album by Supersuckers guitarist METAL MARTY, and for the next 35 minutes you will be taken on a tour of Magic City, Idaho, an unusual lakeside resort town with a penchant for partying and no shortage of odd characters.

"It's quite a place if ya got grit, which we have in spades," muses Marty "Metal Marty" Chandler. Metal Marty's Greatest Hits pays tribute to his current hometown - the small Idaho burgh, spinning tales of common folks, blue-collar laborers, and dudes named 'Hot Tub' who work hard during the day and play harder at night, conjuring Steve Earle at times, evoking Iggy Pop at others. "I think it sounds like a greatest hits record. There's every kind of song on it, yet it still flows," he explains about the odd name for a debut. "And it's a ridiculous title for a first record."

The songs on Metal Marty's Greatest Hits slip effortlessly across genres while never disrupting the overall tone or losing its deep sense of optimism. The balls-out barnburner "Working My Ass Off" recalls the wildest rockers from the 1950s; "Idaho, Baby" is a shot of anthemic Americana with a not-so-subtle nod to Gary Glitter; and the country-tinged rocker "Goddamn Divorce" feels like a pat on the shoulder from the Big Lebowski's buddy Donnie, "f it, dude. Let's go bowling."

"I've been talking about doing a solo album for years and I think Eddie got sick of me yammering on about it, so we just started writing," Marty laughs.

"We hung out in Magic City and wrote down all the funny s that happens to him and turned them into songs," recalls Supersuckers frontman Eddie Spaghetti who co-wrote the album with Marty. "It's a pretty literal interpretation of his life," continues Eddie, "You want to know the legend of Metal Marty? This is it."

The legend of Metal Marty began in Covington, WA, about twenty minutes outside of Seattle, where a young Metal Marty grew up next to a drag strip. "I spent my weekends on my father's pit crew," explains Marty, "His racecar was the only car we had, so every Saturday morning, we'd tweak the carbs, take off the mufflers, and creep it slowly to the track. It was a loud upbringing."