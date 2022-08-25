Sunset Rollercoaster Share 'Infinity Sunset' Compilation

Taiwanese soul-psych outfit Sunset Rollercoaster today share their Infinity Sunset compilation, a 10-track body of work comprised of five digital mini EPs (which will also be available individually on 7-inch vinyl this fall), featuring acts from all over the world including Phum Viphurit, O3ohn, Paul Cherry, and more.

Next month, Sunset Rollercoaster will kick off their almost sold out fall US + Europe tour, find all dates below.

They also release a playful, dreamy animated video for "Impossible Isle" and "こんにちは."

Of the compilation, Sunset Rollercoaster share, "'The beauty of the sunset is infinite, but the dusk comes right after'-or so a famous Chinese poem written in the 9th century goes, reminding us that all good things must come to an end.

However, in theory, if one were to constantly fly westward above the equator at around 1.5 times the speed of sound, the sunset itself, and not just its beauty, would become infinite. To stay in the magic hour forever, there are two potential methods: build a supersonic jet that doesn't require refueling, or take a seat on the Sunset Rollercoaster.

Six years ago, Sunset Rollercoaster's runaway single "My Jinji" traveled around the world, independently amassing +66Million Spotify streams and helping them garner 1.3Million monthly Spotify listeners.

Known for absorbing classic American genres and styles into their amalgam of smooth 80's city pop, "cute prog rock" and contemporary pop music, they've taken their epic guitar jams, imaginative visuals, and mesmerizing live shows around the world, selling out tours twice over in Asia, Europe, and the US. NME, Hypebeast, Bandcamp, Flaunt, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, among others, have offered their praise and Beats By Dre even tapped them recently for a mini-documentary.

Now rolling out a special series of mini-EPs/7-inch vinyl splits culminating in the Infinity Sunset compilation, the band brings into the fold their ever-expanding network of talented friends from all over the world.

Of the idea turned reality coming out August 19th, they share, "Time has turned our rollercoaster into a scenic train, crossing borders as music lovers and fellow musicians jumping on without minding the gap, exchanging stories of life and music. From the observation window in the last car, they share the scenery from their memories. The friendships made on this journey have now been etched into a set of five 7-inch vinyl split singles, like five clocks whose hands always point to the magic hour."

Listen to the compilation here:

Watch the new animated music video here:

Sunset Rollercoaster Live 2022

EU + UK

Sept 8 - Barcelona, Spain - Paral.lel 62

Sept 9 - Madrid, Spain - Independance *SOLD OUT*

Sept 11 - Lisbon, Portugal - Musicbox *SOLD OUT*

Sept 12 - Porto, Portugal - CCOP

Sept 14 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - Tolhuistuin *SOLD OUT*

Sept 15 - Belgium, Brussels - Ancienne Belgique *SOLD OUT*

Sept 17 - Paris, France - Le Trianon *SOLD OUT*

Sept 18 - London, UK - Electric Brixton *SOLD OUT*

Sept 20 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

Sept 21 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall *SOLD OUT*

Sept 22 - Leeds, UK - Beckett

Sept 23 - Glasgow, UK - QMU

Sept 25 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Sept 26 - Brighton, UK - Komedia *SOLD OUT*

Sept 27 - London, UK - Electric Brixton *SOLD OUT*

US

Oct 5 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live ^^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 6 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place ^^

Oct 7 - Washington DC - Howard Theatre ^^

Oct 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ^^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 10 - Manhattan, NY - LPR ^^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 11 - Manhattan, NY - LPR ^^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right ^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 14 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House (early show) *SOLD OUT*

Oct 14 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House (late show) *SOLD OUT*

Oct 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme ^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 18 - Chicago, IL - Schubas ^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall ^ *SOLD OUT*

Oct 21 - Vancouver BC - Hollywood Theatre % *SOLD OUT*

Oct 22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *SOLD OUT*

Oct 23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile % *SOLD OUT*

Oct 24 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios % *SOLD OUT*

Oct 26 - San Francisco, CA - Recency Ballroom % *SOLD OUT*

Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey % *SOLD OUT*

Oct 28 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theatre **

Oct 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box ** *SOLD OUT*

Oct 30 - Tijuana, MX - Blackbox

Nov 2 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room %

Nov 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy %

^ = w/ Layton Wu

** = w/ Paul Cherry

% = w/ Michael Seyer

^^ = w/ 9m88