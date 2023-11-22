Sunn O))) Embark on Shoshin (初心) Duo Tour; Announce 25th Anniversary Demo

The 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP was recorded with Brad Wood earlier this year.

Sunn O))) core members Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson have embarked on their Shoshin (初心) Duo tour— a live experience of physical sound and glacial maximalism like no other. 

The duo have also announced an exclusive split release from Southern Lord and Ideologic Organ, the 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP, available only along the tour routing (dates listed below). 

This limited edition LP is machine numbered to 1,000 copies, features a debossed cover and silver metallic and blank ink, and boasts two tracks "Wyoming Big Sky" and "Acres of Calms." 

The 25th Anniversary Rehearsal Demo LP was recorded with Brad Wood earlier this year, during the same period he mixed the songs for the Sunn O))) / Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8 release.

From November 22 to December 6, see the Sunn O))) Shoshin (初心) Duo in its original, raw form.  Anderson and O'Malley will perform as a pair, immersed in profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume.  Pure and primeval riffs of temporality, massively heavy structures of sound pressure.  

See the  Shoshin (初心) Duo tonight in Seattle (sharing the bill with Earth’s performance of Earth 2), followed by performances in Monterey, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Asheville, Athens, Knoxville and Birmingham.  Tickets are on sale now via SunnOfficial and linked below.  Stay tuned for more tour news from Sunn O))) in the coming weeks.

Sunn O))) Shoshin (初心) Duo tour dates:

November 22  Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater ^ [tickets]
November 25  Monterey, CA @ The Golden State Theatre * [tickets]
November 26  Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco * [tickets]
November 29  Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre * [tickets]
November 30  Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre * [tickets]
December 1  Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall * [tickets]
December 3  Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel * [tickets]
December 4  Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre * [tickets]
December 5  Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre * [tickets]
December 6  Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn * [tickets]

^ w/ Earth (playing Earth 2), Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher
* w/ Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher

Photo by A. F. Cortes.



