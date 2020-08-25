SummerStage Anywhere Announces Live Stream Series with Amazon Music

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere is thrilled to announce the series.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere is thrilled to announce a live stream series with Amazon Music. This new series features the expansion of SummerStage Anywhere digital programming into an eight-week digital series on Amazon Music's Twitch channel, debuting on Tuesday, August 25 at 7:00PM EST with a performance by Pete Rock & the Soul Brothers with rising rap star Buddy.

The SummerStage Anywhere Amazon Music series will feature exclusive 90-minute performances every Tuesday at 7:00PM EST through October 13th from artists in genres that deeply represent New York and SummerStage (Hip-Hop, Latin, Global, Jazz).

The series kicks off on Tuesday, August 25th, with Bronx born hip-hop producer and DJ Pete Rock performing a deep song catalog with live jazz band the Soul Brothers. Pete Rock, also known as Soul Brother #1 and the The Chocolate Boy Wunda, has arguably pioneered the fusing of jazz, funk and soul into hip-hop, laying down the blueprint for beautiful, soulful production in hip-hop. He revolutionized rap production through groundbreaking studio wizardry; made remixes matter more than the original songs; and established ad-libs as a standard recording asset. He will be joined by up-and-coming rapper from Compton, California, Buddy, who was signed by Pharrell, and who has collaborated with Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar.When Covid-19 hit, Buddy took advantage of the quarantine to deliver Janktape Vol. 1, a freewheeling and carefree collection of songs created with his musical collaborator and best friend, Kent Jamz. Most recently, Buddy took a more serious tone with "Black 2", a searing examination of society's cultural appropriation of Black culture while also remaining silent when it comes to protecting Black lives.

The next show on Tuesday, September 1 will be Solidarity for Sanctuary featuring an incredible Latinx lineup including Carla Morrison, iLe, Alaina Castillo, Lido Pimienta, Nitty Scott, Kaina, Linda Diaz with more to be announced. Independent Mexican singer and songwriter of alternative pop and Tecate, Baja California-born Carla Morrison is a winner of three Latin Grammy Awards, has performed at Coachella, filled Mexico City's famed Auditorio Nacional to capacity, and sold-out recent U.S. tours. Ileana Cabra Joglar, known artistically as iLe is a Puerto Rican singer and Calle 13 alumni, who won a Grammy for her 2016 debut iLevitable which was lauded by NPR and the New York Times. Alaina Castillo, named Spotify's US RADAR artist of 2020, streamed and viewed over 100 million times, and dubbed "ready to blow the roof off" by LADYGUNN, the Houston-born singer and songwriter builds a wonderful nocturnal world of her own design. Lido Pimienta is a Toronto-based, Colombian-born interdisciplinary musician and artist-curator. She has performed, exhibited, and curated around the world since 2002, exploring the politics of gender, race, motherhood, identity and the construct of the Canadian landscape in the Latin American diaspora and vernacular. Combo Chimbita, the New York-by-way-of-Colombia troupe, fuse the perennial rhythms of the Afro-Latinx diaspora with a modern-day consciousness, while tracing the prophetic traditions of their ancestry into their latest album, Ahomale. Nitty Scott is an Afro-Latina recording artist, poet, influencer and social justice advocate via NYC who most recently dropped her second full-length album Creature!, which explores her Afro-Boricua identity through sonic references to Afro-Caribbean musical cultures. Kaina, a first-generation Latina, born and raised in Chicago has been making a name for herself with her experimental sound, fusing soulful R&B and rock. She creates generational music that surpasses borders, a unified expression of her native Chicago, coupled with her Venezuelan and Guatemalan heritage. Linda Diaz is a singer and songwriter from the Lower East Side of Manhattan and a recent winner of the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest. The gentle yet soulful artist has been making waves in NYC's independent scene with lush vocal arrangements and powerful lyricism to accompany her jazzy r&b sound. Solidarity for Sanctuary is an organization that started as a series of benefit concerts in 2017 founded by artist manager and activist Doris Muñoz to raise funds for her family's immigration fees. Sanctuary has now grown into an organization that continues to uplift the immigrant and BIPOC community by amplifying the voices of immigrant communities through the power of music, advocacy, and the arts.

SummerStage Anywhere launched in June in response to COVID-19 to provide one-of-a-kind, free digital performances at home to SummerStage audiences. Past performance highlights include a Juneteenth Day of Dance, Indie rock singer/songwriter Patrick Watson, Latin Hip Hop star Mala Rodriguez, Haitian DJ Michael Brun, British-Barbadian jazz saxophonist, clarinetist and band leader Shabaka Hutchings, Brazilian pop stars Pabllo Vittar and Duda Beat, Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, Afro-French Cuban musical duo Ibeyi, Hip Hop icons Fab 5 Freddy and A$AP Ferg and many more. All SummerStage Anywhere programming is archived and available for streaming on SummerStage's YouTube channel.

A full schedule of upcoming programming is below. For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information about SummerStage Anywhere, please visit SummerStageAnywhere.org.

