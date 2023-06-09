Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'

Sumbuck has shared today a video for album track “Moss.”

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'

In celebration of the release of his new album, Lucky, Sumbuck has shared today a video for album track “Moss.” Directed by Clara Cullen, the video was filmed following Gabriela Hearst’s fall/winter 2023 runway show in New York.

The set was designed in collaboration between Gabriela Hearst and the renowned Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. The upbeat love song is on Sumbuck’s new album Lucky, the second full-length from Caamp frontman Taylor Meier, out today via Gjenny Records and Mick Music. 

Sumbuck will hit the road this month on a string of North American dates featuring Parker Louis as support. The tour will kick off in Meier’s hometown of Columbus, OH on June 9th.  Highlights include The Majestic in Madison, WI on June 12th and a sold out show at Lincoln Hall in Chicago on 14th. A full list of tour dates can be found below. 

Sumbuck; a slang found in the last pages of a good book, is the pen name of Taylor Meier. In this project he curates a wide sonic pallet, ever changing members and moods. All the songs are about love in one way or another, just woven differently.

TOUR DATES:

June 9 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

June 10 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

June 12 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

June 14 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

June 15 - The Bluebird - Bloomington, IN

June 17 - The Burl - Lexington, KY

June 25 - Chicken Box - Nantucket, MA

July 30 - Newport Folk Fest - Newport, RI

Photo Credit: Ben Meier



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Goose Release Live At Radio City Music Hall Photo
Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'

Live at Radio City Music Hall arrives digitally today, Friday, June 9. A limited-edition, hand-numbered, 12-LP vinyl box set – featuring both concerts on 180-gram sunburst vinyl, each with a unique color combination, alongside an exclusive 80-page coffee table photo book capturing the energy and excitement of the now-legendary shows.

2
Janelle Monáe Unveils The Age of Pleasure Album Photo
Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Executive produced by Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, THE AGE OF PLEASURE includes such new singles as “Champagne Shit” “Phenomenal (feat. Doechii)” and “Waterslide,” along with the scintillating fan-favorite, “Lipstick Lover,” and lead single  “Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80).” 

3
Niall Horan Releases New Album The Show Photo
Niall Horan Releases New Album 'The Show'

Horan shared the official video for the album’s title track. Directed by Connor Brashier (Kygo, Shawn Mendes), the video was shot at the Downtown Palace, a downtown Los Angeles theatre that dates back to the vaudeville era. As a crew rushes around preparing for the evening’s concert, Horan performs “The Show,” accompanying himself on piano. 

4
Parker McCollum Announces Winter Tour Dates Rounding Out 2023 Photo
Parker McCollum Announces Winter Tour Dates Rounding Out 2023

The powerhouse performer has been hitting the road this year with his latest album, Never Enough, playing arenas and amphitheaters across the country and making appearances at some of Country music's biggest festivals including Stagecoach and Country Thunder. Check out all of the tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'
Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'
Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'
Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' AlbumJanelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Video
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET