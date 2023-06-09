Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'

In celebration of the release of his new album, Lucky, Sumbuck has shared today a video for album track “Moss.” Directed by Clara Cullen, the video was filmed following Gabriela Hearst’s fall/winter 2023 runway show in New York.

The set was designed in collaboration between Gabriela Hearst and the renowned Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. The upbeat love song is on Sumbuck’s new album Lucky, the second full-length from Caamp frontman Taylor Meier, out today via Gjenny Records and Mick Music.

Sumbuck will hit the road this month on a string of North American dates featuring Parker Louis as support. The tour will kick off in Meier’s hometown of Columbus, OH on June 9th. Highlights include The Majestic in Madison, WI on June 12th and a sold out show at Lincoln Hall in Chicago on 14th. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Sumbuck; a slang found in the last pages of a good book, is the pen name of Taylor Meier. In this project he curates a wide sonic pallet, ever changing members and moods. All the songs are about love in one way or another, just woven differently.

TOUR DATES:

June 9 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

June 10 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

June 12 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

June 14 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

June 15 - The Bluebird - Bloomington, IN

June 17 - The Burl - Lexington, KY

June 25 - Chicken Box - Nantucket, MA

July 30 - Newport Folk Fest - Newport, RI