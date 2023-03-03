Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song 'To Love'

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse unveils a new track, "To Love," today.

The new song was produced by Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay, who produced Suki's hit single "Good Looking," and mixed by Alan Moulder (Beach House, Interpol, Wet Leg). The physical release of "To Love" will be on a 7" single available exclusively via the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8, with only 835 subscriptions available.

"'To Love' is a song that I wrote really recently that I was going to wait to put out on my second album, but I felt like it is a very distinct portrait of my heart right now that I wanted to share," Suki says. "I started performing it on tour and got so excited that I wanted to share it with everyone."

Suki recently wrapped her sold-out Coolest Place in the World Tour, a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more. The tour celebrated the release of her Milk Teeth EP-which features songs from Suki's early career-and her Brad Cook-produced (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) debut album, I Can't Let Go, both released in 2022 via Sub Pop.

Additionally, Suki went on a North American tour with Father John Misty in 2022 following the release of I Can't Let Go, which included stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more.

Suki also stars as Karen Sirko in "Daisy Jones & The Six," the new Amazon television miniseries based on the popular book by Taylor Jenkins Reid premiering today.

Growing up in London, multitalented actress, model and musician Suki Waterhouse gravitated toward music at an early age, finding inspiration in the likes of Alanis Morisette, Missy Elliott, Oasis and more. She initially teased her pivot to music with a series of singles, generating nearly 20 million total streams independently, with critical acclaim from NYLON, DuJour, Lemonade Magazine and more.

In 2022, her song "Good Looking" went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, accumulating more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music at its peak. That same year, Suki unveiled her debut album, I Can't Let Go, and a follow up EP, Milk Teeth, via Sub Pop to critical acclaim, toured the world over and shared new music, such as, "Nostalgia," which arrived alongside a video directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan.

Watch the new lyric video here: