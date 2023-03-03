Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song 'To Love'

Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song 'To Love'

Suki recently wrapped her sold-out Coolest Place in the World Tour.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse unveils a new track, "To Love," today.

The new song was produced by Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay, who produced Suki's hit single "Good Looking," and mixed by Alan Moulder (Beach House, Interpol, Wet Leg). The physical release of "To Love" will be on a 7" single available exclusively via the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8, with only 835 subscriptions available.

"'To Love' is a song that I wrote really recently that I was going to wait to put out on my second album, but I felt like it is a very distinct portrait of my heart right now that I wanted to share," Suki says. "I started performing it on tour and got so excited that I wanted to share it with everyone."

Suki recently wrapped her sold-out Coolest Place in the World Tour, a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more. The tour celebrated the release of her Milk Teeth EP-which features songs from Suki's early career-and her Brad Cook-produced (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) debut album, I Can't Let Go, both released in 2022 via Sub Pop.

Additionally, Suki went on a North American tour with Father John Misty in 2022 following the release of I Can't Let Go, which included stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more.

Suki also stars as Karen Sirko in "Daisy Jones & The Six," the new Amazon television miniseries based on the popular book by Taylor Jenkins Reid premiering today.

Growing up in London, multitalented actress, model and musician Suki Waterhouse gravitated toward music at an early age, finding inspiration in the likes of Alanis Morisette, Missy Elliott, Oasis and more. She initially teased her pivot to music with a series of singles, generating nearly 20 million total streams independently, with critical acclaim from NYLON, DuJour, Lemonade Magazine and more.

In 2022, her song "Good Looking" went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, accumulating more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music at its peak. That same year, Suki unveiled her debut album, I Can't Let Go, and a follow up EP, Milk Teeth, via Sub Pop to critical acclaim, toured the world over and shared new music, such as, "Nostalgia," which arrived alongside a video directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan.

Watch the new lyric video here:



Half Moon Run Return With New Song You Can Let Go Photo
Half Moon Run Return With New Song 'You Can Let Go'
The trio— Devon Portielje, Conner Molander, and Dylan Phillips—are also the band’s founding trio and the foundation moving forward. The new track, was produced by Conner Seidel at Treehouse Studio. The lyric video was directed by Alex Tomlinson.
Emerging Musical Maverick sombr Reveals New Single Alibi Photo
Emerging Musical Maverick sombr Reveals New Single 'Alibi'
Surrounded by music since childhood, sombr has gleaned inspiration from his days at legendary public performing arts school LaGuardia High, a fascination with classical music, and countless nights writing and recording out of a bedroom studio in his childhood home in the Lower East Side of New York City.
Katie Melua Releases Quiet Moves Photo
Katie Melua Releases 'Quiet Moves'
Produced by Leo Abrahams (Ghostpoet, Brian Eno, Regina Spektor), Love & Money was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the summer of 2022 while Katie was pregnant with her newborn son. An exquisite collection of songs sculpted by the gratitude of their creator and the positivity found in a new relationship.
Cafuné Share New Single Perspective Photo
Cafuné Share New Single 'Perspective'
Cafuné - the NYC-based duo of singer/songwriter Sedona Schat and writer/producer Noah Yoo – have released a new standalone single titled “Perspective,” which is available now on all streaming platforms and accompanied by a visualizer. “Perspective” is co-produced by Imad Royal (Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen).

From This Author - Michael Major


Paramount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season TwoParamount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season Two
March 2, 2023

Returning to SKYMED is Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts, Aason (Ace) Nadjiwon as golden boy pilot Captain Austen Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom as no-nonsense Nurse Crystal Highway, Praneet Akilla as First Officer Chopper, Thomas Elms as cool pilot Captain Nowak, Mercedes Morris as First Officer Lexi Martine and Kheon Clarke as Nurse Tristan Green.
Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award WinnerNicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner
March 2, 2023

Nicolle Galyon was honored with her second CMA Triple Play Award at last night's Nashville ceremony at Saint Elle. The coveted recognition, given to songwriters for writing three No.1 songs in a 12-month period, was given to Galyon for writing hit songs “Gone” (Dierks Bentley) and “half of my hometown” (Kelsea Ballerini).
VIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series Trailer
March 2, 2023

Disney+ released the video trailer for its highly anticipated original series “The Crossover.” From Disney Branded Television, the series is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander and stars an ensemble cast of series regulars, including Derek Luke, Daveed Diggs and more.
Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh RossUniversal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Ross
March 2, 2023

Universal Music Group Nashville is teaming up with Universal Music Canada on country newcomer Josh Ross. Now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Ross was recently named one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch, has shared the bill with Bailey Zimmerman, and will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on a North American tour this year.
VIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic VideoVIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic Video
March 2, 2023

The new album was recorded in six days flat with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney) in Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios, striking listeners with an intimate, livewire electricity and capturing the captivating live performance that Clyde has become revered for. Watch the new video now!
share