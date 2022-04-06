Suki Waterhouse Releases New Single 'Wild Side'

Suki Waterhouse today released her newest track, "Wild Side," off upcoming debut album, I Can't Let Go, which will now be released Friday, May 6th via Sub Pop Records. "Wild Side" and I Can't Let Go are both produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer & Songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War On Drugs, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee). "Wild Side" is the fifth release off I Can't Let Go; "Moves, "My Mind," "Melrose Meltdown," and "Devil I Know" were the album's first four tracks.

On "Wild Side," Suki wonders aloud if her love would return to an ex if they came calling, particularly because the excitement and lust of a prior relationship can be so enticing. Suki proclaims, "when you got that ex who's crazy, they're always running through your mind / remember when we had a wild side?"

"Wild Side is about recognizing each other's past, the beauty and the fear that comes in reminiscing about who you used to love," says Suki about the record.

Yesterday, April 5th, it was announced that Suki will be opening on Father John Misty's tour from July 31st - October 8th, 2022. Local ticket presales will begin tomorrow, Thursday, April 7th at 10 am local time and general on sale tickets will be available starting Friday, April 8th at 10 am local time.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

July 31st - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony

August 3rd - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

August 5th - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

August 6th - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

August 8th - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

August 9th - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

August 11th - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

August 12th - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

August 13th - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

August 14th - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

August 18th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery

August 20th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

August 23rd - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

August 25th - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

August 26th - Port Townsend, WA - THING Festival

August 27th - Portland, OR - Pioneer Square

September 12th - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

September 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

September 16th - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island

September 17th - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

September 19th - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater

September 20th - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 22nd - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ NY POPS

September 23rd - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

September 24th - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound

September 26th - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

September 27th - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall

September 29th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

September 30th & October 1st - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

October 3rd - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

October 4th - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

October 6th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

October 7th - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

October 8th - Durham, NC -- DPAC

Suki will be embarking on her own headline tour on behalf of I Can't Let Go, beginning Friday, May 6th in Los Angeles, the same day as the album's release.