Suki Waterhouse Releases New Single 'Wild Side'
“Wild Side” is off her upcoming debut album, I Can’t Let Go, which will be released Friday, May 6.
Suki Waterhouse today released her newest track, "Wild Side," off upcoming debut album, I Can't Let Go, which will now be released Friday, May 6th via Sub Pop Records. "Wild Side" and I Can't Let Go are both produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer & Songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War On Drugs, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee). "Wild Side" is the fifth release off I Can't Let Go; "Moves, "My Mind," "Melrose Meltdown," and "Devil I Know" were the album's first four tracks.
On "Wild Side," Suki wonders aloud if her love would return to an ex if they came calling, particularly because the excitement and lust of a prior relationship can be so enticing. Suki proclaims, "when you got that ex who's crazy, they're always running through your mind / remember when we had a wild side?"
"Wild Side is about recognizing each other's past, the beauty and the fear that comes in reminiscing about who you used to love," says Suki about the record.
Yesterday, April 5th, it was announced that Suki will be opening on Father John Misty's tour from July 31st - October 8th, 2022. Local ticket presales will begin tomorrow, Thursday, April 7th at 10 am local time and general on sale tickets will be available starting Friday, April 8th at 10 am local time.
Tour Dates
July 31st - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony
August 3rd - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
August 5th - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
August 6th - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
August 8th - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
August 9th - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
August 11th - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
August 12th - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
August 13th - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
August 14th - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
August 18th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery
August 20th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
August 23rd - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
August 25th - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
August 26th - Port Townsend, WA - THING Festival
August 27th - Portland, OR - Pioneer Square
September 12th - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
September 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
September 16th - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island
September 17th - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
September 19th - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater
September 20th - Washington, DC - The Anthem
September 22nd - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ NY POPS
September 23rd - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
September 24th - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound
September 26th - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
September 27th - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall
September 29th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
September 30th & October 1st - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
October 3rd - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
October 4th - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
October 6th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
October 7th - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
October 8th - Durham, NC -- DPAC
Suki will be embarking on her own headline tour on behalf of I Can't Let Go, beginning Friday, May 6th in Los Angeles, the same day as the album's release.