Stream Anya Marina's New Album 'Live and Alone in New York'

This Friday Anya Marina will release Live and Alone in New York (pre-order). In anticipation of Friday's release date the album can be streamed in full at Glide Magazine. The singer, songwriter and renowned live performer's new album follows up her acclaimed release Queen Of The Night which was released in late 2020 (order or stream). Glide Magazine says, "Live and Alone in New York is a candid and infectiously charming snapshot of this artist's dexterous take on indie-folk. Anya Marina has a witty and approachable song presentation that is reminiscent of the heartfelt works of Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. On this revealing and confessional song set, you're inclined to enter part reality show, part comedy performance and part singer-songwriter brilliance."

On the album Anya Marina says:

Probably the most special thing about this is that I had absolutely no idea this show would be my last in-person solo show at my neighborhood club (Rockwood Music Hall, stage 3, where I had been playing quite often). It was recorded in December of 2019 and then in January of 2020 I was on the road with Nikki Glaser, playing theaters across the U.S. Then, as we all know, the lockdown happened in March. Here we are in 2021 and in-person shows in venues-with an actual audience--are still not happening.

Having this recording is almost like having a time capsule of a simpler time, where 30-40 people were just hanging out on the lower east side and having some drinks and listening to a woman talk and sing about love.

Live and Alone in New York was recorded solo, live and uninterrupted over two nights at Rockwood Music Hall on the lower east side in New York City in December 2019. On this sparse and entertaining release, Marina expertly toggles between her acoustic and electric guitar and a grand piano for a moody and edited cover of Taylor Swift's "The Man."

On a short tour of west coast wineries in the summer of 2019, Anya Marina and friend / collaborator / artist / tourmate Eric Hutchinson were talking about working together again. Eric had witnessed Anya's entertaining and captivating live show many times on the road and suggested she record a live album in New York City and let him produce. The result is a 17-track collection of songs (and their entertaining, accompanying back-stories) spanning Anya's entire catalog. (Songs include "Clean & Sober" from her debut Miss Halfway, "Move You" from her Atlantic Records release Slow and Steady Seduction: Phase II, "Notice Me" off Felony Flats, "Go To Bed and Shut Up" from Paper Plane, and-at the time of recording- as-yet-unheard songs from her latest LP Queen of the Night.)

Little did Hutchinson or Marina know that this performance would be Anya's last in the city she had called home for eight years-a worldwide pandemic was imminent. Within a few months, Anya would pack up and move from her beloved New York City apartment where she had lived for eight years and head two hours north, settling in the mid-Hudson Valley with singer / songwriter Matt Pond (of Matt Pond PA) and their dog.

Photo Credit: Leonardo Mascaro