'Stompin' Ground' Wins GRAMMY for Best American Roots Performance

Yesterday, "Stompin' Ground," a collaboration between Aaron Neville and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, won the GRAMMY Award for Best American Roots Performance.

The recording is taken from the documentary film and soundtrack Take Me to the River: New Orleans, which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions with local artists. "Stompin' Ground" was produced by the film's director Martin Shore and Eric Krasno.

The second film in the award-winning Take Me To The River franchise, Take Me to the River: New Orleans celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana.

The album and feature documentary film feature new recordings from The Neville Brothers, PJ Morton, Big Freedia, G-Eazy, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Snoop Dogg, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, William Bell, Ani DiFranco, Donald Harrison, Galactic, Irma Thoma, Ledisi, and many more.

The deluxe soundtrack release is a true collaboration that celebrates the melting pot that is the musical DNA of NOLA. From traditional jazz to Second line, From Rhythm and Blues to Hip Hop and Rap, from Funk/Soul to Rock and Roll, the producers of this wholly unique and unprecedented project have paired legendary legacy musicians with the rising stars of the 21st Century to create a historic musical collaboration unlike any that has come before.

The album features brand new recordings of the final performances from the Neville Brothers and one of the last studio sessions with Dr. John as well as all new collaborative performances from a range of great New Orleans artists.

The music of New Orleans is a wholly unique worldwide collaboration, and Take Me To The River: New Orleans gives the viewer an insightful historical perspective of how global influences shaped, and continue to shape, a musical quilt that formed the music of this extraordinary city.

Take Me To The River Live! is also set to embark on tour later this month - shows will feature select musicians featured in the project including Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., Jon Cleary, Bo Dollis Jr., and more.

Take Me To The River Live! Tour:

February 24th: Portland, OR - PDX Jazz Festival @ Aladdin Theater

(Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary)

February 25th: Edmonds, WA - Edmonds Center For the Arts

(Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary)

February 28th: Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

(Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary)

March 2nd: Chico, CA - Laxson Auditorium @ California State University

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr. (SOLO), and Jon Cleary)

March 3rd - March 4th: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

(Galactic with special guests George Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary)

March 5th: San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

(George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners, Jon Cleary and The Absolute Gentlemen)

March 9th: Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

(George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners, Jon Cleary and The Absolute Gentlemen, Bo Dollis Jr.)

March 10th: Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

(George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Jon Cleary and The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Bo Dollis Jr.)

March 11th: Boulder, CO - Fox Theater

(George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Jon Cleary and The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Bo Dollis Jr.)

Album Tracklisting:

CD ONE:

1. Cyril Neville with Voices of the Wetlands - "In Love with My NOLA"

2. Dee-1, Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Galactic - "Act Like You Know"

3. The Neville Brothers with Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and George Porter Jr. - "(Hey Mama) Wild Tchoupitoulas"

4. Irma Thomas with Ledisi, featuring George Porter Jr., Eric Krasno, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - "I Wish Someone Would Care"

5. Dr. John and Davell Crawford - "Jock-A-Mo"

6. Soul Rebels featuring 5th Ward Weebie - "504 Enjoy Yourself"

7. Cyril Neville with Dumpstaphunk - "Street Parade"

8. PJ Morton featuring Cheeky Blakk and Rebirth Brass Band - "New Orleans Girl"

9. Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band - "Stompin' Ground"

10. Walter Wolfman Washington - "Funk is in the House"

11. Snoop Dogg, G-Eazy, William Bell - "Yes We Can Can"

12. Davell Crawford - "We Shall Gather at the River"

13. 79rs - "Wrong Part of Town"

14. New Orleans Drummers - "Lil Liza Jane" *



CD TWO:

1. Anders Osborne - "Improvise" *

2. Voices of the Wetlands with Cyril Neville - "Late in the Evening" *

3. Ledisi with George Porter Jr, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - "Knockin" *

4. Davell Crawford - "One More Time" *

5. Ani DiFranco with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Roots of Music - "Little Plastic Castles" *

6. Donald Harrison with the Tipitina's Interns - "Donald's Tune" *

7. Dr. John - "Someone to Love" *

8. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux with Voices of the Wetlands - "Firewater"

9. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - "Sand Castle Headhunters"

10. Lost Bayou Ramblers with Ani DiFranco, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, and the Roots of Music - "Blue Moon Special"

11. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah with the Tipitina's Interns - "When the Saints Go Marching In"

12. Irma Thomas with Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr., Ian Neville and Ivan Neville - "Carnival Time"