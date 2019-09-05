Sting to Headline the Peace One Day Global Celebration

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist Sting will headline celebrations for Peace One Day's 20th anniversary at Shakespeare's Globe on London's Bankside this September. This year Sting was recognised by the BMI Pop Awards for his enduring hit single "Every Breath You Take" as the Most Performed Song on radio, and he will close the concert with a special performance for Peace Day.

The not-for-profit organisation, led by founder Jeremy Gilley began in 1999, with his vision of creating a day of ceasefire and non-violence with a fixed calendar date - Peace Day.

The UN made this vision a reality in 2001 by unanimously declaring the 21st September as the International Day of Peace. By last year over a billion people were aware of the day and ceasefires have been brokered in some of the most violent regions of the world.

Twenty years after it was launched, Sting will join a host of stars to look back at Peace One Day's achievements. The day-long celebration will comprise panel discussions and readings, culminating in a one-off concert on the Globe stage to honour those who have inspired people around the world to observe the day through peaceful activities and actions.

Sting said: "It is a pleasure to perform in celebration of Peace One Day's efforts to bring the world together on this day of unity. Having travelled the globe through my career, I've seen first-hand how music can unite communities."

Joining Gilley at the Globe will be Peace One Day Ambassadors, actors Jude Law, Sir Mark Rylanceand Juliet Rylance, musicians Jack Savoretti, Emeli Sande and Will Young, and key peace advocates including Ahmad Fawzi the United Nations Strategic Communication Expert, Rt HonPatricia Scotland QC Commonwealth Secretary- General, Dr Scilla Elworthy founder of the Oxford Research Group and Peace Direct, Pastor Dr James Wuye and Imam Dr Muhammad Ashafa.

Jeremy Gilley said today, "It is incredibly moving to celebrating our Peace One Day 20 year with the support of Sting. Peace One Day's mission has been to establish a Peace Day with a fixed calendar date, prove it could reduce violence in areas of conflict, homes, workplaces, local communities and now our goal is to institutionalise this day with 3 billion people being aware by 2025. It's inspiring to have the key supporters coming back together for this show from the 20 years of work".

Michelle Terry, Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe, said:

"Neuer was a Warre did cease (Ere bloodie hands were wash'd) with such a Peace."

Cymbeline

"These are the last words of Shakespeare's first folio; every word he ever wrote is hurtling towards peace. When the world feels upside down and to have seemingly lost its way, peace seems like the only direction of travel. We could not be more proud to welcome home Peace One Day, welcome back Sting who first played at The Globe in 1999, and welcome for the first time to an amazing line-up of artists marking this important day."





