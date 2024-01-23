Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces Headline Acoustic Tour; Multiple Dates Already Sold Out

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced his debut headline tour with a run of acoustic dates this spring and summer. Within hours of being on sale, shows in New York City, Birmingham, Louisville and Minneapolis sold out with limited tickets left for the remaining dates.

The announcement arrives on the heels of announcing a tour with HARDY and a milestone headline performance for Wilson Jr. after his sold-out hometown show at Nashville's EXIT/IN last Friday January 19, earning praise from The Tennessean who deemed him “the next iconoclastic leader of country's rock revival.” Find a full list of tour dates below or visit stephenwilsonjrmusic.com.

Last year, Wilson Jr. released his debut double album søn of dad, which appeared on numerous year-end lists from Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Grady Smith and at #1 on Holler and All Country News' lists. Emotional centerpiece “Father's Son” was also named one of the Best Country Songs of 2023 by Billboard.

Released five years to the day of his father's death, søn of dad is a 22-song tribute to Stephen Wilson Sr. that channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. – a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son.

Wilson Jr. has released a series of acoustic videos for songs from the album, including “Cuckoo,” which has garnered over 6.5 million views on Instagram, “Year To Be Young (1994)”, which has 3.6 million and “All The Wars From Now On” which has over one million. The viral performances resulted in a surge of album sales moving søn of dad into the top 20 albums on the iTunes All Genre chart.

Elsewhere, album opener “the devil” was featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track “Holler from the Holler” and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

In addition to his headline tour, Wilson Jr. has a packed 2024, joining HARDY, Charles Wesley Godwin, Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three on their tours and performing at a number of festivals such as Tortuga, Country Thunder, Railbird and more. In 2023 alone, Wilson made his Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, Ryman, CMA Fest and Red Rocks debuts and shared the stage with The Lone Bellow, Midland, Drake White, Larry Fleet, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester and Joss Stone.

Tour Dates:

3/1: Berlin, Germany - Bluebird Cafe at C2C Berlin

3/2: Berlin, Germany - C2C Berlin

3/3: Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotterdam Ahoy

3/14: Chicago, IL - Schubas

3/15: Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse *SOLD OUT*

3/22: Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse #

3/23: Louisville, KY - Zanzabar *SOLD OUT*

3/28: Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

3/29: Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha *

3/30: Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *

4/1: Midland’s Last Resort Cruise

4/5: Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

4/7: Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

4/11: Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona

4/17: Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Music

4/18: Decatur, GA - Eddie’s Attic

4/19: Birmingham, AL - The Nick *SOLD OUT*

4/20: Biloxi, MS - Crawfish Music Festival

4/27: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

5/4: Dublin, UK - The Academy %

5/5: Belfast, UK - Limelight %

5/8: Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy %

5/9: Newcastle, UK - NX %

5/11: Manchester, UK - Academy %

5/12: Leeds, UK - 02 Academy %

5/14: Nottingham, UK - Rock City %

5/16: Cardiff, UK - Tramshed %

5/21: Seattle, WA - High Dive

5/22: Portland, OR - Mission Theater

5/24: Pomona, CA - Los Angeles County Fair

5/30: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^

5/31: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

6/1: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

6/6: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

6/7: Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC ^

6/11: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge *SOLD OUT*

6/13: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater *

6/14: Buffalo, NY - Terminal B at The Outer Harbor *

6/15: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphiteater *

6/20: Mack, CO - Country Jam Colorado

6/27: LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series *

6/28: Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall *

6/29: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

7/25: Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam

8/1: Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

# - with Charles Wesley Godwin

* - with Brothers Osborne

% - with The Cadillac Three

^ - with HARDY



