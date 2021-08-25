State Champs Drop Energetic New Single 'Just Sound'

New York pop-rockers State Champs have unveiled a brand new single today with "Just Sound." This catchy new track has also been released alongside a fun-loving new music video featuring lead vocalist, Derek DiScanio, dressed as America's favorite TV painter, Bob Ross. The video is available for streaming here.

About State Champs' new era, DiScanio shares, "It feels amazing to be back, and we're just getting started. 'Just Sound' is the perfect introduction to the new age of Champs. Fast, catchy, and edgy are what we've always been known for and this one takes it to the next step. If you're wondering what the song is about, use your imagination, listen to the lyrics, and I'm sure you can figure out the subtle, yet not-so-subtle meaning. As far as the video goes, I'm still trying to figure out how the rest of the guys convinced me to do this one... Let's go ahead and call it 'motivational pressure' to not take ourselves so seriously and just have fun with every step along the way."

State Champs are hitting the road next month, headlining the 2021 Pure Noise Tour with support from labelmates Four Year Strong, Real Friends, Just Friends and Bearings. The 24-city tour kicks off on September 14th at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston and more before wrapping up in New York, NY at Irving Plaza on October 22nd.

"We are heading back on the road to headline the Pure Noise Records Tour this September-October. It's been too long since we've been able to do what we love and see everyone in the US," shares Vocalist Derek DiScanio. "Expect this one to be extremely special as we will be with plenty of good company including Four Year Strong, Real Friends, Just Friends, and Bearings. Get your tickets quick!"

A full list of tour dates can be found below with more information and tickets available at http://statechampsny.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday, September 19, 2021 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Friday, September 24, 2021 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Saturday, September 25, 2021 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Saturday, October 2, 2021 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Friday, October 8, 2021 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Saturday, October 9, 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sunday, October 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Summit

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Friday, October 15, 2021 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Saturday, October 16, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sunday, October 17, 2021 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Thursday, October 21, 2021 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

Friday, October 22, 2021 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

* - Sold Out

State Champs has always embraced the idea of getting their music in front of as many people as possible. They aren't running away from the sound they've established; if anything, it's that scrappy punk spirit that drives them to continue to reach further and further. They've done pop arena tours, metal tours; they've even played a show on a beach. Wherever they turn up, they are going to be sincere and passionate. They are going to have fun. And moreover, so will you. This is an arena-ready band, capable of moving any kind of crowd, with the heart and soul of DIY freedom.

Photo Credit: Alex McDonel