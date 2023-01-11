Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Spartan Records Launches Pre-Orders For Knapsack Vinyl Reissues

The three reissues will be released on February 3rd, both in stores and online.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Spartan Records has launched pre-orders for the reissue of Knapsack's three full-length albums, Silver Sweepstakes (1995), Day Three of My New Life (1997), and This Conversation Is Ending Starting Right Now (1998), fully remastered for vinyl, with each including an out-of-print bonus track.

The three reissues will be released on February 3rd, both in stores and online. Pre-order them here.

In addition, Spartan is releasing an exclusive limited edition, hand-numbered box set which includes three exclusive variants and a book entitled This Version of Truth.

This Version of Truth is an oral history of the highly influential band, but also the story of like-minded bands coming together in a time before GPS, mobile phones, the internet, and social media. The 72-page book includes over a hundred exclusive flyers and photos, a complete show archive, and interviews with members of the band as well as members Mineral, Boys Life, Christie Front Drive, 7 Seconds, and other notable contributors. The result is a time capsule from a bygone era of independent music, a must-have for fans of Knapsack.

Beautifully packaged in a hand-number hardcover slipcase with new art direction by Jeff Caudill (Gameface, Low Coast), this special edition release features the band's complete catalog remastered for vinyl with three out-of-print bonus tracks and includes three exclusive vinyl variants only available in this box set.

The label has partnered with several other retailers / online stores and beginning on Friday, January 13th, several exclusives will be available for pre-order including:

• BrooklynVegan (3 exclusive variants)

• Newbury Comics (3 exclusive variants)

• RevHQ (3 exclusive variants)

• Limited to One (alternate artwork limited to 25 copies of each record)

Additionally, the albums will be available in stores on February 3rd and each album will have its own exclusive variant at independent record stores.



