Songwriter Shelby Merchant Releases Heartfelt Single 'Today Was Good'

Shelby Merchant is a 17 year old singer/songwriter and has just announced the release of her heartfelt second single ​"today was good" ​for August 14, 2020, as her second step into the music scene fresh off the release of her fiery first single "flammable,and before the release of her upcoming debut album, ​way past seventeen​, out in the Fall. Shelby Merchant calls her music, ​"the truest version of myself"​, and hopes listeners will feel every messy, adolescent feeling that Shelby Merchant herself poured into her music.

The singer/songwriter, who writes all her own music, weaves together her personal adolescent stories and emotions together in a juxtaposed musical rebelliousness and innocence, showcasing a 'knowing' beyond her teenage years. Earthy guitar tones and angelic vocals, mixed with moody instrumental undertones, captures the messy teenage experience, notions of naivety and hope about falling in love, heartbreak, and preparing for a world of "today was good" ​is a simple song that comes from Shelby's own struggles with mental health. Produced by Denver artist Pierce Murphy, ​"today was good" ​explores the idea that it's okay not to be okay.

The 17 year old normalizes the ups and downs of teenage experiences through soft guitars, gentle vocals, and brutally honest lyrics, creating a comforting atmosphere. ​"My anxiety disorder makes it really difficult for me to deal with highs and lows,"​ Shelby explains. ​"I wrote ​"today was good" ​as a sort of therapy, to remind myself and anyone listening that no bad feeling lasts forever, even if it feels like it will."

Colorado native, Shelby Merchant's young life has revolved around music from an early age. Shelby grew up in suburban Denver, drawing her musical influence more by iconic artists rather than today's fads, including Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon and Janis Joplin. As such, she has evolved as an entirely new and unique young artist for the world to now see. Shelby Merchant has a long career ahead of her in the music industry and we invite you to lean in to your own adolescence through her brutally honest songs. Through her original, emotional and intimate performance, she sings songs about youth, heartbreak, and hope and is set to make a mark on the world stage, with her second music release, '​today was good'​, and her upcoming debut album coming out in September, ​way past seventeen​. In tandem Shelby Merchant has an active and engaging YouTube series where you can find her sharing her songs,

