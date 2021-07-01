Sofia Carson Releases Music Video For 'He Loves Me, But...'

Chart-topping singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Sofia Carson reveals the music video for her latest single "He Loves Me, But..." today. Get "He Loves Me, But..." - HERE via Hollywood Records. Watch the music video below.

"I had the immense privilege of writing this song with the extraordinary Justin Tranter, Oak Felder and Carol Ades. We wrote, recorded and produced this record in a few hours; it was magical," said Carson.

She commented, "'He Loves Me, But...' is the next chapter of my story. The story of what happens after you've fallen into a deceivingly beautiful love that breaks your heart. To anyone who's ever been told, 'I love you, but...', this song is for you."

The song is a beautiful marriage of R&B and Pop. Throughout the record, a prominent bass line acts as the heartbeat of the song, as Carson's soulful vocals sing, "He loves me, loves me, loves me, but..." turning heartbreak into a witty celebration of freedom.

The visual story of the music video is told through the element of "Earth". Directed by Uri Schutzer, the music video delivers a stunning and captivating visual as Carson performs striking choreography before the setting desert sun.

"This is a deeply personal record for me...and I'm so happy to share it with the world. I hope that whoever listens to this song, hears a part of their story in mine." says Carson.

Carson recently kicked off this new chapter of music with her hit single "Fool's Gold". The song broke the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart and Top 40 Radio for 6 consecutive weeks.

"He Loves Me, But..." sets the stage for more music soon...