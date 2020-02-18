Social Animals Announces Limited-Edition Vinyl BEST YESARS

Social Animals has announced their limited-edition 7" vinyl Best Years - due out March 20thth via Rise Records. The record features previously released singles "Bad Things" and "Best Years," and forthcoming single "Get Over It" which is set for release on March 6th. You can pre-order the Best Years 7" HERE.

"Bad Things," "Best Years," and "Get Over It" share the common thread of THE STRAIN of separation. Whether it be distance or mindset, these songs are an examination into the long-term effects of prolonged disconnection and the ways we deal with loneliness. - Dedric Clark

Ahead of their North American tour with Beach Slang and The Aquadolls this Spring, Social Animals has also announced a three-week UK and European tour supporting Ash that kicks off this month in France on the 21st and wraps in London on March 27th - all confirmed dates can be found below.

Shortly after announcing their signing to Rise Records in November and releasing their label debut "Bad Things" - which CLASH called "intoxicating" while featuring it as their Track Of The Day - Social Animals HIT THE ROAD as direct support to label-mates Angels & Airwaves. Last month, the band released follow-up single "Best Years" - along with a stunning music video - to glowing coverage from Billboard, Dork, Upset Magazine, The Current and more. In this short amount of time the band's nostalgic-yet-refreshing sonic landscape has also yielded airplay from SiriusXM's Alt Nation and triple j in Australia, setting the tone for what's to come throughout the rest of the year.

Social Animals' limited edition 7" featuring "Bad Things," "Best Years," and "Get Over It" is out March 20th via Rise Records and available for pre-order HERE. Catch the band touring throughout the UK and Europe with Ash, or in the US this Spring with Beach Slang and The Aquadolls. For all up-to-date information on new music and touring, please stay tuned to https://riserecords.com/.

BEST YEARS 7"

OUT 3/20 VIA RISE RECORDS

Track Listing

1."Best Years"

2."Bad Things"

3."Get Over It"

European/UK Tour w/ Ash

2/21 @ L'Aéronef Club in Lille, France

2/22 @ Botanique Rotonde in Brussels, Belgium

2/23 @ Das Bett in Frankfurt, Germany

2/25 @ Universum in Stuttgart, Germany

2/26 @ Gebäude 9 in Cologne, Germany

2/28 @ Mascotte in Zurich, Switzerland

2/29 @ Covo Club in Bologna, Italy

3/1 @ Strom in Munich, Germany

3/3 @ Futurum in Prague, Czech Republic

3/4 @ Hydrozagadka in Warsaw, Poland

3/5 @ Bi Nuu in Berlin, Germany

3/7 @ Debaser Strand in Stockholm, Sweden

3/8 @ Vulkan in Oslo, Norway

3/10 @ Hulen in Bergen, Norway

3/11 @ Folken in Stavanger, Norway

3/13 @ Beta in Copenhagen, Denmark

3/14 @ Knust in Hamburg, Germany

3/15 @ Paradiso Noord in Amsterdam, Netherlands

3/17 @ Leeds Uni Stylus in Leeds, UK

3/18 @ O2 Academy in Newcastle, UK

3/20 @ SWG3 TV Studio in Glasgow, UK

3/21 @ O2 Ritz in Manchester, UK

3/22 @ Rock City in Nottingham, UK

3/24 @ O2 Academy in Bristol, UK

3/25 @ Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth, UK

3/27 @ Roundhouse in London, UK

North American Tour w/ Beach Slang

3/29 @ Cornerstone in Berkeley, CA

3/30 @ Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA

4/01 @ Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR

4/02 @ Columbia City Theater in Seattle, WA

4/03 @ The Olympic in Boise, ID

4/05 @ Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT

4/06 @ Larimer Lounge in Denver, CO

4/07 @ Slow Down in Omaha, NE

4/08 @ THE AQUARIUM in Fargo, ND

4/09 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN

4/10 @ Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL

4/11 @ Big Room Bar in Columbus, OH

4/12 @ Mahall's in Lakewood, OH

4/13 @ Thunderbird Music Hall in Pittsburgh, PA

4/15 @ The Foundry in Philadelphia, PA

4/16 @ Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY

4/17 @ Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA

4/18 @ The 27 Club in Ottawa, ON

4/19 @ Petit Campus in Montreal, QC

4/20 @ Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON

4/22 @ Union Stage in Washington D.C.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn





