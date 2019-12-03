Social Animals Announce December Dates with Angels & Airwaves

Social Animals has announced that they will support Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves on select dates this month. The news follows the release of their new single "Bad Things" - which has already received love from SiriusXM's AltNation and The Current - and the announcement that they have signed to Rise Records. The three dates will see the Duluth, MN band playing the famous First Avenue in Minneapolis on 12/12, The Criterion in Oklahoma City on 12/21, and the House of Blues in Houston, TX on 12/22.

"Bad Things" is available via all DSPs and you can watch the official music video below! Stay tuned to www.riserecords.com as the band gears up to release more new music.

Confirmed Tour Dates:

12/12 @ First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN *

12/21 @ The Criterion in Oklahoma City, OK *

12/22 @ House of Blues in Houston, TX *

* w/ Angels & Airwaves





Related Articles View More Music Stories