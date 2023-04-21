Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Snoop Dogg Collaborates with Destructo on 'You Only Die Once'

Snoop Dogg Collaborates with Destructo on 'You Only Die Once'

The histories of Destructo and Snoop Dogg have already been intertwined.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Few artists gain notoriety in multiple different genres and music industry arenas - and that's why there's no one quite like DJ/producer Destructo.

The LA-based artist (né Gary Richards) made a name for himself in the 90s for his hard-techno sets. He then continued his claim to fame in the 2000s by founding influential dance music festival brand HARD, using his boundary-pushing curatorial talents to help push dance music events into the mainstream.

Now, he currently heads up his own production company All My Friends (which throws celebrated events including the sailing music festival Friendship), and continues to pioneer a new, genre-blending sonic movement - which has seen him fuse electro-house and hip-hop with prominent rappers such as YG, Ty Dolla $ign, E-40, iLoveMakonnen, Kevin Gates, Denzel Curry, and more.

Today, Destructo adds to his already indomitable legacy with new single "You Only Die Once," featuring LA rap icon, Snoop Dogg. The histories of Destructo and Snoop Dogg have already been intertwined, with the rapper performing his debut album Doggystyle in full at HARD Summer 2017. And now, after years of trying to work together, the two artists have finally linked up for their first ever music collaboration.

A spiritual successor to "Y.O.D.O" (a 2018 collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Chris Lake), "You Only Die Once" fuses its bass-heavy house beat with smooth, buttery flows from Snoop Dogg - a combination that results in an unprecedented matchup between two music titans.

"You Only Die Once" kicks off with propulsive drum rhythms, deep bass, and harrowing keyboard melodies. Snoop Dogg then enters the mix with a blazing, indelible verse. "One day it'll end/but until then/I'm balling," Snoop spits, complementing the hedonistic instrumental with his classic laissez-faire delivery.

The track then drops into bruising bass-synth tones, slowly incorporating industrial sound design and sizzling house high-hats that revolve around Snoop Dogg's central title refrain, "You only die once, Y.O.D.O."

"You Only Die Once" represents the apotheosis of dance-infused hip-hop, cementing Destructo as the premier go-to producer for such a genre hybrid. As a musician with an unparalleled intuition and ear - and as someone who cares about sonic integrity above all else - Destructo is the perfect foil for Snoop Dogg's laid-back, vibes-centric creative approach.

"You Only Die Once" follows the release of Destructo's February EP, Future Funk - a four track, 80s-nightclub inspired project featuring dance icons such as TroyBoi and Chromeo.

The track also comes off the heels of Destructo performances in cities such as Sacramento, Denver, and Boston, and releases ahead of headlining shows at Sound Bar in Chicago, IL and Temple in San Francisco, CA. He'll also play festivals this summer such as Shambhala Music Festival.

Destructo tour dates

4/21/23: Sound Bar - Chicago, IL

4/28/23: Temple - San Francisco, CA

6/17/23 - 6/18/23: Summer of Sound - Winnipeg, MB

7/21/23 - 7/24/23: Shambhala Music Festival - Salmo River Ranch, BC

8/3/23 - 8/6/23: The Annual Campout Arts & Music Festival - Vernonia, OR



Powerhouse Duo Sofi Tukker Share Rousing New Single Jacaré Photo
Powerhouse Duo Sofi Tukker Share Rousing New Single 'Jacaré'
Sofi Tukker have shared their exhilarating new single, “Jacaré'' out now on Ultra Record. Accompanying the track is the colorful new music video filmed on location in Rio de Janeiro. “Jacaré'' is simultaneously a tribute to both the beauty of Brazil and the LGBTQ+ community at large. Plus, check out tour dates!
Loren Gray Releases Debut Studio Album Guilty Photo
Loren Gray Releases Debut Studio Album 'Guilty'
Self-made phenomenon and independent artist Loren Gray releases her debut studio album, Guilty, out everywhere now. Following the releases of a number of singles, Guilty is the result of Loren truly coming into her own as an artist. Check out upcoming tour dates and listen to a new album now!
The Band Camino Shares What Am I Missing? Photo
The Band Camino Shares 'What Am I Missing?'
“What Am I Missing?” also follows The Band CAMINO’s latest release “Told You So,” which continues to underscore why the group have become a must-watch artist since their inception in 2015. “Told You So” also arrived on the heels of the group’s impressive year of touring in 2022, which saw them completely sell out their spring U.S. headline run.
Florence + the Machine Debut Mermaids From Dance Fever Deluxe Photo
Florence + the Machine Debut 'Mermaids' From 'Dance Fever' Deluxe
The Complete Edition of Dance Fever is a deluxe packaging of the band’s much-lauded 2022 album featuring “Mermaids” and poem versions of several songs from the LP. “Mermaids” was written and produced alongside album collaborator Dave Bayley of Glass Animals during the original Dance Fever sessions.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' RemixRAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
April 21, 2023

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double SingleBjörk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double Single
April 21, 2023

For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
April 21, 2023

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
April 21, 2023

AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!
IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'
April 21, 2023

The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018’s Alive In New Light and builds on the grinding modular sounds of 2021’s Machinate. The first of two albums across the next year, the Fault Lines project explores the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world. Plus, tour dates!
share