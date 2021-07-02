Slush Puppy Releases Earworm 'Barbie Doll'

Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Slush Puppy returns with a sleek new indie-pop record "Barbie Doll", available now across all digital streaming platforms via Disruptor Records. CLICK HERE to listen to "Barbie Doll" the latest off Slush Puppy's forthcoming debut EP.

Co-produced by Evan Gartner and Pink Slip, the catchy earworm follows the rising 20-year-old's breakout single "Juliette," which has surpassed a million streams on Spotify alone after earning spots on highly coveted playlists including Spotify's Global and U.S. New Music Friday, LOREM, and All New Indie as well as Apple Music's New Music Daily, Alt Pop, and Pop Chill playlists.

On the inspiration behind his new single, Slush Puppy shares, "'Barbie Doll' is about wanting to be with someone so bad that you are willing to change your entire self and character to keep their attention. I wanted to creatively express what it feels like to overcompensate for being insecure."

At just 20 years old, San Diego native Slush Puppy continues to contribute to an evolving landscape of pop through his popular singles "I Don't Like Your Friends" and "Sunroof", showcasing his ability to marry sadder lyrics with more happy and upbeat instrumentals. His carefree tone accompanied by complimentary melodies helps create a sincere connection between his music and his listeners. Each of his records aims to bring in a new and different element in the hopes of normalizing variance and change in music.

Although each song varies heavily in mood and structure, Slush Puppy always manages to tell a story through both his lyrics and his production. With his unique alt-pop sound, Slush aims to encourage others to pursue their individual interests and unique qualities unapologetically.

Stay tuned for much more to come from Slush Puppy and stream his new single "Barbie Doll" available across all digital streaming platforms now HERE.