Skrillex Releases First Official Single Since 2017

Aug. 29, 2019  
Skrillex Releases First Official Single Since 2017

Skrillex has just released his first official single since 2017. "Midnight Hour" with Ty Dolla $ign and Boys Noize dropped worldwide at midnight in all its undeniable R&B house glory that's a departure for all involved.

Listen to the song below!

For the past few years, Skrillex has been on a creative sabbatical between LA and Tokyo and non-stop working with some of the biggest names in music including Ed Sheeran, FKA twigs, The Weeknd, Kelsey Lu, Camila Cabello, Incubus, Zac Brown Band and many more not announced.

Skrillex Releases First Official Single Since 2017
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • HAMILTON's Jordan Donica Joins Season Two of CHARMED on The CW
  • Tommy Rebel and the Righteous Announce Debut Album RENAISSANCE DUDE
  • Maddie Poppe to Join Ingrid Michaelson on 'The Dramatic Tour'
  • Marky Monday Releases New Album ADVENTURES IN SPACE