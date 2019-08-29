Skrillex Releases First Official Single Since 2017
Skrillex has just released his first official single since 2017. "Midnight Hour" with Ty Dolla $ign and Boys Noize dropped worldwide at midnight in all its undeniable R&B house glory that's a departure for all involved.
Listen to the song below!
For the past few years, Skrillex has been on a creative sabbatical between LA and Tokyo and non-stop working with some of the biggest names in music including Ed Sheeran, FKA twigs, The Weeknd, Kelsey Lu, Camila Cabello, Incubus, Zac Brown Band and many more not announced.