Sir Chloe Releases New Single 'Mercy'

Acclaimed garage-rock band Sir Chloe has shared their eagerly awaited new single, "Mercy." Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congelton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten) and mastered by Heba Kadry (Big Thief, Courtney Barnett), "Mercy" sees the New York-based band unleashing an instant spooky rock classic about grief.

Kicking off with lead singer, guitarist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dana Foote alone on vocals and guitar, the song soon builds into an eruption of vicious, desperate catharsis.

Sir Chloe will celebrate "Mercy" on their first headline North American tour, set to begin on May 6 at New York's legendary Bowery Ballroom. The band is currently on tour supporting alt-J and Portugal. The Man on their North American co-headline tour. For updates and ticket availability, please see here.

"Mercy" follows Sir Chloe's acclaimed EP, Party Favors, still boasting over 1.5M weekly streams more than one year after its initial 2020 release. The EP is highlighted by the breakthrough hit single, "Michelle," which has proven an undisputed smash with more than 275K TikTok video creates and over 150M streams thus far in the US alone.

Sir Chloe was born and raised in a yellow house. Formerly a knife salesman, she learned to play guitar by eating one of her fathers guitar picks. She began to write songs after repeatedly dreaming of choirs of dogs.

Sir Chloe debuted on Atlantic Records in early 2022 with "Mercy," a song about grief. Produced by John Congelton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten) and mastered by Heba Kadry (Big Thief, Courtney Barnett), the track is disrespectful in tone but inquisitive in lyrics. Sir Chloe's debut full-length record is due the moment it comes out.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

MARCH 2022

1 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

4 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center *

5 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood *

6 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater *

9 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

10 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

12 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

15 - St Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena *

16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Detroit *

17 - Milwaukee, WI - UW-M Panther Arena *

19 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena *

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory *

21 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena * (w/o Portugal. The Man)

MAY 2022

6 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

8 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House & Record Cafe

9 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

11 - Toronto, Ontario - The Garrison

12 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

14 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

16 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

19 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

20 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

21 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

23 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

26 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard

27 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

* w/alt-J & Portugal. The Man