Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer/ Songwriter Nobel Releases Acoustic Ballad 'Flower On The Wall'

Written with his own relationship in mind, the heartfelt track is dedicated to his girlfriend.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Virginia-based R&B/singer-songwriter Nobel is back with his latest single, "Flower on the Wall," and its accompanying music video. Written with his own relationship in mind, the heartfelt track is dedicated to his girlfriend. The ballad, led by a simple acoustic guitar, plays more with folk inspiration than Nobel's previous releases. This allows his vocals to shine through, lullaby-like in nature. "I'm proud of the woman that you are / I watched you grow from the flower on the wall," he sings over coaxing harmonies.

Nobel, originally from Kurdistan but raised in Northern Virginia, has been pursuing his music professionally for seven years. With a background rich in spoken word poetry, songwriting has become a powerful creative outlet, and his words resonate with listeners for their honesty. His lyricism stands at the center of all of his music, which bends genre by infusing R&B with more traditional singer/songwriter sensibilities. Comparisons can be made to the likes of Mustafa the Poet, Brent Faiyaz, Majid Jordan, and Drake.

The music video is stripped back but visually stunning. Warm tones and natural sunlight abound as Nobel strums his acoustic guitar in various settings at home beside a pink flower. Editing utilizes a mix of high-definition shots and old-school film motifs, adding to the artistic quality of the track. "Flower on the Wall" is the perfect track to share with a loved one during this Valentine's Day season, an intimate message of praise and recognition of growth.



Optometry Release Not What You Expected Photo
Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'
Optometry, the Los Angeles-based music duo comprised of John Tejada and March Adstrum, release “Not What You Expected.' The second single from their forthcoming album, After-Image, sees Tejada pair a laid-back breakbeat with the sound of a found recording destroyed over time, while Adstrum pours her heart out about recent life-changing events.
VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For Mirror Mirror Photo
VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'
Dropping like a disintegrating disco ball hanging by its final thread, the track itself is similarly changeable as it swings between the slick indie stylistics of The Strokes in one moment to the zaniness of The Lemon Twigs another, all while doggedly throwing-off the straight-jacket of convention at every given opportunity. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Mickey Leighs Mutated Music Releases Loneliness Performance Photo
VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases 'Loneliness' Performance
Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh has released a live in-studio performance video of the song 'Loneliness' co-written with legendary music writer Lester Bangs. Mickey says, 'It was one of the first songs that Lester and I wrote together, when we formed Birdland back in 1977.'
Montreals Dead Alright Unveils New Single Parasites Photo
Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'
Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single 'Parasites.' The track (which features guest vocals by Davey Knight of Toronto's Debt Cemetary) is 'a fast and aggressive skatepunk take on the great state our elders left the planet for us.'

More Hot Stories For You


Singer/ Songwriter Nobel Releases Acoustic Ballad 'Flower On The Wall'Singer/ Songwriter Nobel Releases Acoustic Ballad 'Flower On The Wall'
February 20, 2023

Virginia-based R&B/singer-songwriter Nobel is back with his latest single, 'Flower on the Wall,' and its accompanying music video.
Dan Horne Of Circles Around The Sun & Grateful Shred To Release Debut Studio Album 'Count The Clouds' On April 7Dan Horne Of Circles Around The Sun & Grateful Shred To Release Debut Studio Album 'Count The Clouds' On April 7
February 17, 2023

Record producer and electric bassist Dan Horne returns to his Lone Palm a.k.a. Liberty Hair Farm studio in Echo Park, Los Angeles for his debut full-length studio album, Count The Clouds, due out on April 7, 2023.
Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16
February 17, 2023

StagePilot and Genesis Publications are hosting a special streaming book launch event from Thursday, February 16 at 7pmGMT/7pmEST/7pmPST through Sunday, February 26 with the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist and artist Chuck D. Celebrating the release of his first fine art book Livin' Loud (out now), Chuck D discusses his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work. 
Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'
February 15, 2023

Gold Casio are set to entrance populations through space-age disco and electrifying visuals. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the group's advanced sounds blend indie-tronic dance rhythms and pulsing psychedelic pop, pulling from a broad spectrum of influences ranging from '80s art pop, nu disco, electro funk and more. With beats and rhythms that ooze Daft Punk or Justice, paired with vocals that sound like a Blondie meets Talking Heads super group, listeners are guaranteed to get these infectious melodies stuck in their heads.
Esteemed Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton To Release New Album 'Meet Me At Birdland' This AprilEsteemed Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton To Release New Album 'Meet Me At Birdland' This April
February 14, 2023

Swing pulses through New York-based jazz vocalist and pianist Champian Fulton's veins. Since her arrival on the scene in 2003, Fulton has been lauded for her poise and allure. A live Champian Fulton performance ensures a radiant ambiance pronounced by the multi-talent's clarion vocals and lush keys.
share