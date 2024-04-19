Singer-Songwriter Bri Fletcher Drops Power Ballad 'Bigger In Texas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging singer-songwriter Bri Fletcher has released a driving heartbreak anthem, “Bigger In Texas.”

Written by Bri, Emily Kroll, Dan Harrison and Elysse Yulo and produced by Yulo, the ballad serves up a powerful melody that put’s Bri’s raw talent at the forefront.

“Growing up in Texas and listening to country music, I wanted a song that took me back to my roots,” Bri explains on the inspiration behind the song, “This track is a clever spin on ‘everything’s bigger in Texas,’ from a heartbreak perspective.”

The release of “Bigger In Texas” follows Bri’s departure from the current season of NBC’s The Voice as part of team Chance the Rapper. Bri’s rendition of Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You,” from and cover of her blind auditions Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” during battle rounds are also available now on all streaming platforms.

As Bri Fletcher continues to make waves in the music industry with her authentic sound and clever storytelling, "Bigger In Texas" stands out as a testament to her artistry and passion for creating music that speaks to the soul.

No stranger to the music scene, Bri Fletcher has already amassed an impressive catalog of releases including notable tracks “There’s Still Tomorrow,” featuring a former The Voice champ Jake Hoot, and the ‘incredibly relatable’ (Worlds of Country) “Everything I’m Not,” which has racked up nearly 4 million streams. In an “elite category of vocalists” (Music Mayhem Magazine), Fletcher’s latest release “Sink” and accompanying music video, tackles the topic of anxiety and the crippling affect it can have.

Fletcher’s “country-flavored pop-music that is as heart-felt as it is catchy” (Chalk Pit Records), has landed her on CMT, The Country Network, Heartland, American Songwriter, Country Now, Taste of Country and The Boot, to name a few. As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her “DeBully” assemblies to schools across the US. Determined to use her music to empower and encourage, Fletcher hopes to leave one resounding message: kindness and worthiness for all.