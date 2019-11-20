Singer Neshama Carlebach Sets First Tour in Years

Over her storied career, singer/writer Neshama Carlebach has sold over one million albums and has toured the world. Now, after a hiatus imposed upon her by outside circumstances, Carlebach is thrilled and grateful to have new performances confirmed through May 2020.



In recent months, Carlebach has been praised for her ability to mine an episode of personal torment and transform it into an uplifting message of hope. Her 10th CD 'Believe', available now, is an affirmation and a message to others who aspire to overcome life's setbacks, as she has done through her cathartic creative process: "My music was rooted in my own broken heart." Reviewers have praised, "Carlebach examines personal and universal problems to transform darkness into light. The 12-song album approaches life's challenges with grace, beauty and uplifting music."



The singer was recently invited to participate in Shabbat services at Central Synagogue in NYC, her first time back at Central since before the ban on her father Shlomo Carlebach's music. It was a powerful evening of compassion, redemption and healing.



As a follow-up to the emotional event at Central Synagogue, Tablet Magazine interviewed Carlebach and Rabbi Buchdahl for a special segment about the complicated legacy of Rabbi and composer Shlomo Carlebach.



Neshama Carlebach's style finds its home amid various genres including classic Hebrew folk songs, contemporary pop music, jazz, rock and gospel. As mentioned above, she has confirmed her first series of live performances through May of 2020.

Upcoming Performances:



12/2/19 Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El Wynnewood, PA

12/6/19 Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester

12/8/19 Temple Beth O'r Beth Torah Clark, NJ

12/15/19 Temple Israel Center White Plains, NY

Neshama and her band will be joined by her Gospel choir for this event.

4/24/20 Ner Tamid/Temple Sinai event Las Vegas, NV (venue tba)

4/25/20 Havdalah and concert Las Vegas, NV (venue tba)

4/26/20 Congregation Beth Shalom Northbrook, IL

5/17/20 Adath Jeshuran Congregation Minnetonka, MN

Neshama and her band will be joined by her Gospel choir for this event.



Additional event details and ticket links here: https://neshamacarlebach.com/shows/





Related Articles View More Music Stories