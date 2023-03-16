Sigur Rós Announce Orchestral Tour Dates for North America

Sigur Rós have announced a limited run of very special dates, performed with a 41-piece orchestra in both Europe and North America. Fans can expect a new album in June, the first studio album in 10 years.

Having spent the past few years writing and recording, Sigur Rós will now debut these brand new songs to the world. Accompanied by the Wordless Music Orchestra in North America, the band will perform this new material as well as favorites from their extensive catalog. The tour kicks off with Meltdown Festival in the UK, where the band will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who also accompany them on their following European tour dates. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Rob Ames.

The announcement comes in the wake of a fruitful era for Sigur Rós fans. In 2022, the band embarked on a successful world-tour and celebrated the return of keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson after a decade's absence. Throughout this period, the band continued working on their first new album in 10 years, which included recording sessions at the legendary Abbey Road studios with The London Contemporary Orchestra.

Showing no signs of breaking their prolific streak, Sigur Rós shall continue to share more surprises for fans as we reach the summer months.

Sigur Rós Tour Dates

6/16 London, UK - Royal Festival Hall

6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Concertgebouw

6/18 Hamburg, Germany - Elbphilharmonie

7/3 Paris, France - Philharmonie Main Hall

8/14 Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall

8/16 New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

8/18 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

8/19 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

8/21 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

8/24 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

8/26 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/27 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Photo Credit: Hörður Óttarson