Shuba Releases New Single 'Come Here'

Rolling Stone-approved artist Shuba continues to make her mark in 2023 on "Come Here," a new single out now via Snafu Records. It's an elaborate pop cut whose surging production touches underscore Shuba's distinct vocals.

Featuring a wide range of influences, from classic American pop nods to subtle Bollywood touches, it finds Shuba's full breadth of talents front and center. The track provides a case and point as to why Shuba has found support from Rolling Stone, Sweety High, Popdust, and many more.

Shuba explains her newest "is about a relationship that's so wrong, but feels so right. It's about how we sometimes put ourselves in toxic or unhealthy situations but keep going back to them for the high it gives us. When we're arguing with someone we love and after we've cried it all out, sometimes we just want to hear them say 'come here' and hold us. It's the reset that keeps us going and feeling warm and comfortable in the relationship."

With influences ranging from Eminem's acrobatic bars to Ariana Grande's irresistible hooks, Shuba has arrived at a sound that's wholly her own. Praised everywhere from Cosmopolitan to Entertainment Tonight while recognized by names like Shakira and Celine Dion, she's also found singles like "Indian Summer" snagging millions of streams.

It's all a full circle moment for Shuba, from dedicating herself to becoming a singer in the 6th grade, to subsequently jamming out with Brian May of Queen and performing alongside the likes of Train. With overwhelming momentum behind her, from Spotify to the stage and her 5 million followers on TikTok, Shuba is prepared for a major 2023.

Listen to the new single here: