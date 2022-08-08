Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shannen Moser Announces New Album 'The Sun Still Seems To Move'

Shannen Moser Announces New Album 'The Sun Still Seems To Move'

The new album will be released on September 30.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022  

Philadelphia-based artist Shannen Moser has announced their first album in more than four years The Sun Still Seems To Move will be released on September 30, 2022 via Lame-O Records. They also shared the official video for the album's opening track "Paint By Number." The Sun Still Seems To Move is now available for pre-order.

"I wrote this song at a time when days truly just felt like the days were bleeding into one another. I had been experiencing a lot of change in my life and the dichotomy of monotony and chaos at the same time was really confusing - things felt slow and in that I found a lot of comfort despite the sadness and uncertainty.

"'A series of quiet moments makes forever' you reply" - Leaning into the stillness of those kinds of feelings can be extremely humbling. This song is really an attempt at gratitude for the loved ones in my life and the experience of being able to quiet the darkness for one another," explains Moser.

On The Sun Still Seems To Move, Moser's third studio album, they take the arresting simplicity of their previous albums I'll Sing (2018) and Oh, My Heart (2017) and combine it with orchestral swells and rich harmonies. What started as a simple vocals-and-guitar record soon shifted, as Moser experienced a sudden loss.

Two years into writing the record, The Sun Still Seems To Move morphed into a texturally diverse and palatial sonic universe, mimicking the immeasurable scope of ever-changing circumstance. "At a certain point I was like, let's just go for it. Let's just really lean into the sadness of the world. I really wanted to make a thing that I had never made before, because I was feeling a way that I had never felt before," explains Moser.

To piece together the patchwork of The Sun Still Seems To Move, Moser enlisted the help of their extended music community, including co-producer Alex Melendez, Tyler Bussey (Thank You Thank You/Strange Ranger), Julia Peters, Maxwell Stern, Tyler Carmody, Mark Nestman, Eric Muth and Josh Marre (Blue Ranger). Banjo, saxophone, cello, lap steel, woodwind and synth adorn the album, decorating Moser's arrangements but never overwhelming them.

"Being able to have a space with my friends and make a record where I was allowed to fully make this art in the face of that pain was really, really beautiful," they say. "The hands that have touched this record are really special."

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


New Riders of the Purple Sage Announce 'Lyceum '72' Live Album From Grateful Dead Tour
August 8, 2022

Recorded on a 16-track machine by noted Dead engineers Betty Cantor, Janet Furman, Bob Matthews, Rosie (McGee), and Wizard (the team which also recorded the Dead’s classic Europe ’72 performances), these tapes were mixed by current Grateful Dead engineer Jeffrey Norman and mastered by Grammy®-winner David Glasser.
9m88 Releases '9m88 Radio' LP Ft. Oddisee, Silas Short, & More
August 8, 2022

9m88 (pronounced “Jo-m-Baba”) released her sophomore album 9m88 Radio via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective. The album was crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more.
Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Guest Appearance in P-VALLEY on Starz
August 8, 2022

Check out photos from from Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in last night’s penultimate episode of “P-Valley” season two. The Grammy winner, who also wrote and recorded the original song featured in the episode, entitled “Get It On The Floor,” was seen in the role of Tina Snow on the critically acclaimed STARZ drama.
The BIG PINK Announce New Album 'The Love That's Ours'
August 8, 2022

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the record will include a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more, all aiming to make this new release their most memorable to date.
THE CATHEDRAL Film Starring Brian D'Arcy James to Open at New York Film Festival
August 8, 2022

Brian D'Arcy James stars in a new film, The Cathedral, which follows an only child's account of an American family's rise and fall over two decades. Joining James in the cast of the film is Monica Barbaro, Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer, William Bednar-Carter. It was previously shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.