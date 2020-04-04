Selena Gomez Opens Up About Bipolar Diagnosis on Miley Cyrus' Live Instagram Video

Selena Gomez revealed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, during an Instagram live chat with Miley Cyrus.

Gomez appeared on Cyrus' Bright Minded series on Instagram, where she said she "realized that I was bipolar" after a visit to a mental hospital.

"When I got to know more information, it actually helps me," she said. "It doesn't scare me once I know it."

Gomez also opened up about witnessing mental health issues within her family.

"I've seen some of it even in my own family, where I'm like, 'What's going on?'" she said. "I'm from Texas. It's just not known to talk about mental health. You got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away."

The live video is no longer available on Cyrus' Instagram page. To watch her future videos, visit instagram.com/mileycyrus.





