Sean Nicholas Savage Announces New Album LIFE IS CRAZY & Shares New Single 'I Believe In Everything'

His new album will be released on October 2nd.

Canadian auteur Sean Nicholas Savage makes a stirring return to form with his sweeping new album Life is Crazy, a grandiose, lump in throat epic and the beginning of yet another unexpected chapter in in the critically acclaimed musician's boldly genre defying career.

Having flirted in the past with everything from punk-rock anthems to gorgeously ramshackle indie ballads to neon-lit electro pop, Savage now turns his quixotic gaze to good old-fashioned Broadway musicals. Stripped of drums and bass, the only ornamentation on Life is Crazy is rippling piano and lush strings, and of course, Savage's powerful, dramatic vocals, brought to the spotlight like never before.

Conceived in his transition to theatre, Life Is Crazy sees Savage continuing to explore territory he marked out with his musical "Please Thrill Me", and is at once an immersive and deeply emotive experience. First single "I Believe in Everything" is the rousing, heart cracking first fruit of his efforts, a soaring paean to the power of hopeless optimism. In his words:

"Last year I went alone to valencia to finish writing my musical. I was out of time, and for this song, the music demanded a big lyric. I reached deep into my exhausted spirit and to me what came out that night means something like;"now I've seen it all, my reservations are defeated, my preconceptions are broken, nothing will surprise me, nothing is impossible."

Life Is Crazy's collaborators are decidedly new as well. The piano is interpreted and performed by renowned virtuoso Marcin Masecki, winner of the 2005 International Jazz Piano Competition in Moscow, while the strings are arranged and performed by adored Grammy-winning composer Owen Pallett. The end result is a compelling push-pull of beautiful, ambigious melodies, reflections and perceptions, all in a world of their own. The album is a masterpiece at a time of transition, in both the world and the oeuvre, from a unique songwriter and performer of the truest quality, and is perhaps Savage's most daring and unique piece of work to date.

Pre-order Life is Crazy here - https://smarturl.it/txh7la

Photo Credit: Pedro Malacas

