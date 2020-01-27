Sea You Festival Announces Boris Brejcha, Claptone, & More!

After its initial success in 2014, Sea You 'Beach Republic' continues to sell out each year, drawing ravers from all around the world to its undeniably scenic lakeside location in Tunisee, just outside Freiburg. This year's edition takes place on 18th + 19th July, with seven stages again featuring some of the scene's foremost house and techno talents.

The recently announced first line-up features a host of esteemed live acts such as Giorgia Angiuli, Lexy & K-Paul, Paul Kalkbrenner and Reinier Zonneveld, while on a DJ tip, the likes of Boris Brejcha, Claptone, Kid Simius, Kobosil, Marika Rossa, Mausio, Monika Kriuse, Neelix and Younotus are equally likely to attract passionate ravers from across the globe.

Spread over a whopping seven stages and featuring over 100 artists, Sea You Beach Republic will also feature a chillout area, numerous water activities on the lake (incl. free water-skiing and wake-boarding options) as well as a fashion & beauty lounge. What's more, the beautiful Lake Tunisee (with Germany's famous Black Forrest in the background) is sure to prove a perfect accompaniment to the top class sounds on offer. Guests are encouraged to forget about their everyday worries and embark on a magical journey; to dance, laugh and cool down alongside thousands of other like-minded music lovers.

With two more line-up announcements due shortly, Sea You Beach's 2020 edition already looks set to go down a real treat.

SEA YOU BEACH REPUBLIC - Life is Better in Flip-Flops!





Related Articles View More Music Stories