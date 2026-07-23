Scout Durwood Releases Cover of Bobbie Gentry's Classic 'Fancy'

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Singer and performer Scout Durwood has released a cover of 'Fancy,' the classic song originally written and recorded by Bobbie Gentry in 1969.

The recording is credited to The Kirk Pasich Project featuring Scout Durwood and is available now on all streaming platforms. Produced by Kirk Pasich and Zachary Ross, the track features Durwood on lead vocals alongside Jordan West (Grace Potter) on drums, bassist Kurtis Keber (Grace Potter, Aly & AJ), Ty Bailie (Katy Perry) on organ and acoustic/electric piano, Philip Glenn on fiddle, violin, mandolin, and accordion, with backing vocals from Maiya Sykes and Nick Jackson.

The new recording is the latest single from Woman Love, an upcoming collection celebrating songs by and about women through the lens of The Kirk Pasich Project's collaborative spirit.

Originally written and recorded by Bobbie Gentry in 1969, 'Fancy' remains one of popular music's most compelling story songs — a tale of resilience, survival and self-determination told through the eyes of a young woman forced to overcome impossible circumstances. While countless artists have covered the song over the decades, The Kirk Pasich Project approaches it with a cinematic, guitar and horn-driven arrangement.

Anchored by Durwood's vocal performance, the recording embraces the grit, heartbreak and triumph that have made 'Fancy' an enduring classic while bringing new textures and perspectives to one of Americana's most celebrated songs.

'I've always loved songs that tell a story, and Fancy is one of the greatest narrative songs ever written,' says Durwood. 'As someone with a background in theater and cabaret, I loved stepping into this character and finding a new way to tell her story. And yes—the horns on this cover absolutely slap.'

About Scout Durwood

Scout Durwood is a cabaret comedian, writer, director, and performer known for her high-energy musicality, sharp wit, and bold visual storytelling. Her debut album Take One Thing Off, released with Blue Elan Records, was paired with a 22-episode digital series she wrote and directed, earning over 275,000 YouTube views and a 2019 Streamy Award nomination for Best Indie Series. She later created the feature-length visual album Youtopia, which premiered at Outfest 2022 and received an Honorable Mention for the Grand Jury Prize. Scout has also appeared as a series regular on MTV's Mary + Jane, gaining praise from major outlets for her standout performance. With roots in New York's cabaret and nightlife scene, she continues to bring her dynamic presence to stage and screen, most recently starring in Spiegelworld's The Hook in Atlantic City.

About The Kirk Pasich Project

The Kirk Pasich Project is a collaborative music venture created to bring innovative production ideas to life through partnerships with a wide range of talented artists. Drawing inspiration from classic concept-driven projects, it aims to provide a platform where different musicians can be featured in a distinctive studio environment. Founder Kirk Pasich combines his deep passion for music with a background in entertainment law and artist advocacy, shaping a project that prioritizes creativity and artist-friendly values. His experience working with legendary musicians and supporting music-related causes informs the project's mission to celebrate artistry and community. Ultimately, the Kirk Pasich Project offers listeners a fresh and immersive music discovery experience rooted in collaboration and exploration.

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