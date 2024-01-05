Scarlip Releases 'Blick Remix' With NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa is featured on the party-starting NYC anthem she released in November of last year.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Scarlip Releases 'Blick Remix' With NLE Choppa

ScarLip isn't wasting any time. Just a few days into the new year, the fast-rising Bronx native arrives with a new remix for “Blick,” the party-starting NYC anthem she released in November of last year. The remix features NLE Choppa.

ScarLip's “Move them hips! I need to see you go blick,” the central refrain of her high-octane latest single, has already begun to move the needle on TikTok, with fans popping up in droves to move their hips to the instrumental. Today she is joined by multi-platinum rapper NLE Choppa, known for a handful of frenetic hits of his own, for an updated twist on the hyped track that doesn't disappoint.

The music video captures the song's energy from the moment it begins, with ScarLip centerstage as she rocks and bops to the gravelly tones of her scene-stealing verse. Peers and onlookers of all backgrounds can't resist the urge to join in on the action. Specifically, Scar is joined by some of the hottest and most engaging digital entertainers around: Pinky Doll, Jacob Berger, Nate White, Archer, Jersey Joe, Drelle, Malisha, Chellie, Dre, Kiki, Huon, Q, Shafar, Storm, Tianna and Yannie Rae. The sentiment is clear: “Blick” is universal and so is the energy of Scar's music.

2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Scar, who enjoyed a true star turn last year. Scar's viral hit, “This is New York,” became a calling card for NYC natives and helped make Scar a pillar of the city's youth movement. Legends like Swizz Beatz, Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes took notice and immediately assumed mentor roles: Swizz is executive producing alongside ScarLip for her upcoming debut EP, Scars & Stripes, Scar was a featured guest during Snoop Dogg's “Hip Hop 50” set at Yankee Stadium, and Busta collaborated with Scar and invited her to perform with him on the main stage at the BET Awards. These would count as career accomplishments for any artist, let alone Scar in her “rookie year.”

The media has also begun to take notice of Scar's ascent. XXL recognizes the launching pad that was 2023 for the proud Bronx rep as she preps Scars & Stripes. HotNewHipHop caught up with Scar about her “incredible” year to end last year's fourth quarter, and Stereogum commends the rapper for pulling no punches with her music, and delivering “the ugly truth.”

Though Scar cleverly begins “Blick” by saying, “Got a Buzz so it's gonna be a Lightyear,” there's nothing light about her current position. She's here to make noise.

Photocredit: Jamie O'Brien



