Say She She Release New Single 'Blow My Mind'

Today, Say She She have released their fiery and seductive sophomore single "Blow My Mind." The song follows their recently released debut single and video "Forget Me Not" - both tracks have earned early support from KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic. The band has also announced their debut 45 Forget Me Not b/w Blow My Mind, which will be released May 20th, 2022 via Colemine/Karma Chief Records.

A song about returning to reignite the fire of a former flame you still carry the torch for - even after all these years. "'Blow My Mind' is about a love that you can't seem to get rid of and you can't quite get enough of," explains Say She She member Nya Gazelle Brown. The impassioned and sultry cries "Mayday in my heyday, crying out for you to save me!" teeter between youthful yearning and blazing independence. Let the dreamscape bridges guide you to climactic hindi riffs, accented with operatic cries that will lift you yonder.

Named as a silent nod to Nile Rodgers (C'est chi-chi!: It's Chic!") - Say She She, an all female discodelic soul band will transport you with their dreamy harmonies, catchy hooks and up tempo grooves. The band's sound is a hat tip to late 70's girl groups with the three strong female lead voices of Piya Malik (featured in El Michels Affair, and backing singer for Chicano Batman), Nya Gazelle Brown, and Sabrina Cunningham - whose vocals soar through a set doused heavily with funky bass lines, rhythmic wah guitar, melodic synths and lilting bansuri flute lines, bursting into a seamless blend of dreamy harmonies and catchy hooks. A multicultural, multi-instrumental, collaborative melting pot, pulling sounds and styles from all corners of their record collections.

The Brooklyn-based three part harmony girl group have been making their way steadily through the New York City scene for a couple of years now. Backed by a roaring roster of some of NYC's finest musicians (former Antibalas, Charles Bradley, Dap-Kings and Sharon Jones, The Shacks, The Frightnrs, Twin Shadow, Combo Lulo, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Lee Scratch Perry). As Say She She, they have appeared in Brooklyn Paper and Bushwick Daily.

Separately, the members of the band have been covered in: The Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, Billboard, Pitchfork, NPR, Pop Matters, Paste Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, American Songwriter, have toured extensively with Chicano Batman as backing singers doing everything from Coachella to Tiny Desk, and performed at Gilles Peterson WorldWide Awards in London. Collectively, their songs have garnered over 8.8 million streams.

The pandemic found the band spending time recording their LP on old tape machines in the basement studios of friends, and the Summer of 2022 will see their much-awaited debut album, to be released via Colemine/Karma Chief Records. The largely self-produced debut album Prism features contributions from Dap Kings Joey Crispiano & Victor Axelrod, Max Shrager (The Shacks) Bardo Martinez (Chicano Batman) Nikhil Yearwadekar (former Antibalas) Andy Bauer (Twin Shadow) and Matty McDermot (NYPMH).

Listen to the new single here: