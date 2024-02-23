Saweetie Drops Empowering New Track 'Richtivities'

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rap sensation Saweetie releases her lush new track “Richtivities.”

Boasting a smooth and catchy beat, aspirational brags, and effortless swagger, the pop-off primed tune is the perfect addition to the NorCal native's repertoire. It follows on the heels of "Do It for the Bay," a football-themed anthem for the San Francisco 49ers.

On "Richtivities," Saweetie represents for all the “pretty bitches” (B- boss, I- intelligent, T- tough, C- CEO, H- hyphy) getting riches. "Super fine, bills paid doin' fine" she raps over swelling strings and tight percussion. "Don't forget, expensive bitch by design." That takes us to the sing-along chorus: "I'm doing rich s, pretty bitch s." The track inspires listeners to live their best life and is soon to become the theme song to having a good time

"Richtivities" comes in the wake of announcing that Saweetie will join Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz in the third season of Starz's hit series ‘BMF.' Saweetie will play Keeya, a former college athlete who's connected in the streets of St. Louis. The drama returns on March 1 and is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for his G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz. Last year, she guest starred on ‘Bel Air' (Peacock) and continues to make waves in entertainment, proving she's a multifaceted force to be reckoned with.

ABOUT SAWEETIE:

As a dynamic powerhouse, Saweetie continues to solidify herself as a multifaceted artist with her chart-topping songs, successful collaborations, philanthropic endeavors, and captivating on-screen performances. Born Diamonté Harper in Northern California, Saweetie was raised in a multi-ethnic household with her father being of African-American descent and her mother being of Filipino-Chinese descent.

Saweetie was exposed to a wide range of music genres, which would later influence her own sound and identity as a trailblazer for young, culturally diverse individuals around the world. After attending USC and earning a Bachelor's degree in Communications, Saweetie began to focus on her music career.

Since then, Saweetie has accumulated over 5.4 billion career streams from her chart-topping hits such as the RIAA certified platinum “Tap In” and 4x platinum “My Type” and "Best Friend," featuring Doja Cat, which also earned two GRAMMY Award nominations. In addition to numerous awards and accolades in the music space, Saweetie has also launched her own jewelry line “ICY'' while also solidifying herself as a global brand through her brand partnerships and campaigns with companies such as McDonald's, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing to name a few.

With a comprehensive portfolio spanning so many different avenues, Saweetie's global influence continues to grow with each subsequent project.

Photo Credit - Ro.lexx