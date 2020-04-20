Sarah Siskind's MODERN APPALACHIA is Out Now

Sarah Sikind's highly anticipated ninth album, Modern Appalachia, is out now via Red Request Records.

Named by NPR Music as one of "The Top 7 Albums Out" and as one of the '10 New Albums to Stream' by Paste, the self-produced Modern Appalachia explores Siskind's relationship with her home state, with herself, and the inherent dichotomy of the phrase "Modern Appalachia" in these current times.

Her first full-length album in nine years features12 original compositions and was recorded at Echo Mountain Recording Studios in Asheville, NC. Siskind, on electric guitar, vocals, was joined in-studio by Mike Seal (electric guitar), Jeff Sipe (drums), Daniel Kimbro (bass) with special guest appearances by Bill Frisell (electric guitar) and harmony vocals by Rose Cousins, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Julie Lee and Elizabeth Foster.

With her spring tour postponed, Siskind recently launched a weekly Sunday night variety show, MOD APP LIVE, which features music, conversation, cooking, and special guests.





