Sarah Luby Releases Debut Single 'Invisible' to Raise Funds and Awareness for Accessibility and Inclusion in the Arts

Winnipeg, MB artist and advocate, Sarah Luby released debut single "Invisible" on May 24 to raise funds and awareness for accessibility and inclusion in the arts.

Watch the video below!

As a member of the inaugural Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre's National Mentorship Program, Sarah was mentored by disability advocate, David Connolly, Associate Artistic Director of Drayton Entertainment and only amputee to ever perform on Broadway.

The program inspired Sarah to expand her commitment to increase disabled representation on stage and screen, and 'come out' to the world as someone with a disability. Until recently, Sarah spent her performing career hiding the Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis she received at age 11, and the Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease (among other autoimmune illnesses) diagnoses she received at age 17.

"For the longest time, it was difficult for me to admit that I had a disability. Like so many, I was scared of the repercussions the stigma could have on my career. Ultimately, with much care and support, I decided that the possibility of creating change and helping others was more important."

In April of this year, Sarah was welcomed as a Canadian Ambassador to the Invisible Disabilities Association (IDA). IDA is a nonprofit, global organization that offers encouragement, education and connection with a goal to create a "world where people living with illness pain and disability will be invisible no more."

"The Invisible Disabilities Association is thrilled to welcome Sarah Luby as one of our IDA Ambassadors. Sarah's passion and dedication in raising awareness for people living with invisible disabilities is contagious. We are excited about Sarah's enthusiasm and look forward to working together for more educational opportunities about invisible disabilities in Canada."

- Jess Stainbrook, Executive Director - Invisible Disabilities Association

In addition to her work in film and television : Natalie Cross on "Burden of Truth" (CBC), and Tracy Bennet on "Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve" (LIFETIME)); Sarah is a classically trained vocalist and recent vocal performance graduate of the Desautels Faculty of Music. She has worked locally on stage with Rainbow Stage, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, and Manitoba Opera, so her decision to support her cause through music made perfect sense.

The single,"Invisible," co-written with and produced with local artist Duncan Cox, is available at https://www.sarahvluby.com/music where there is also a link to donate what-you-can to the IDA.