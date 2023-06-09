Sarah Kinsley Drops New EP 'Ascension'

The much-anticipated new EP from breakout artist Sarah Kinsley—Ascension—is out now, her debut with Verve Forecast and Decca UK.

Of the EP, she describes, “Ascension is about this unknown, ethereal place—the islands we create with people we have loved, where our phrases with them live, where our conversations outlast us, where every moment we have experienced lives again and again. It’s an eternal paradise,” Kinsley details. “This is the center of this EP: the treasure, the collection of shining memories I carry, I ascend to.”

The EP’s five songs were created by musician, singer and producer Kinsley in her NYC apartment. Of “Black Horse,” she explains, “A black horse is a sign of death—not in the ringing of the knoll, omen sense—but rather, that the horse signifies letting things which no longer serve us to die. Death as a case for renewal, as a symbol for beginning once again. As a symbol for perseverance, for shedding obstacle, for pressing ahead. Here it was. My black horse saved me.”

Leading up to the release, Kinsley shared “Lovegod” and “Oh No Darling!”

Kinsley recently embarked on a series of North American tour dates, which saw sold out shows in Toronto, Montreal and Philadelphia. The whirlwind of limited and intimate dates closes with a spot performing at NYC’s Governors Ball.

She will also be performing at legendary music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 6. Recently, it was confirmed Kinsley will be opening for Sylvan Esso at An Official Lollapalooza Aftershow on August 6 at Metro.

Additionally, Kinsley will be opening on select dates for Weyes Blood later this summer and fall, as well as on the road supporting Gus Dapperton for month-long dates kicking off mid-September. For tickets and up to date information please visit here.

Since 2020, Sarah Kinsley’s rise—concurrent with her music studies at Columbia University—has been rapid. Overall, she currently has 80 million streams across 181 countries, a number that jumped following the 2021, release of her EP The King. The title track went viral on TikTok and is at 39 million streams and climbing.

The EP was listed on NME’s list of top debut projects of 2021, the publication raving, “Her transformative songs of growing pains and discovery share a similar intimacy to the introverted, deeply human alt-pop of Maggie Rogers and Lorde.” Kinsley followed that with another EP, 2022’s Cypress. Headline tours and slots on SXSW and The Austin City Limits Festival honed the singer/guitarist’s expressive and unconstrained live performances.

SARAH KINSLEY TOUR DATES

June 3—Toronto, Canada—The Drake

June 4—Montreal, Canada—Bar Le Ritz

June 5—Burlington, VT —Higher Ground

June 7—Philadelphia, PA —The Lounge at World Cafe Live

June 8—Cambridge, MA —The Sinclair

June 10—New York, NY —Governors Ball

August 6—Chicago, IL —Lollapalooza

Photo credit: Julia Khoroshilov