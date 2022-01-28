Samm Henshaw Reveals Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'UNTIDY SOUL'

Today, British-Nigerian R&B/Soul singer Samm Henshaw releases his debut album, UNTIDY SOUL, via AWAL.

Tracks from UNTIDY SOUL have already gathered nearly 10 million streams in advance of its arrival driven by fan favorites such as "Chicken Wings" and "Chicken Wings (Remix)" [feat. Mick Jenkins & Bando] as well as "Still Broke" [feat. Keyon Harold]. It also boasts "Grow," which he just performed for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Not to mention, Vibe placed "Grow" at #3 on "The 21 Best R&B Songs of 2021," and observed, "This jazzy, string-ridden ballad feels like falling in love at the cusp of spring on the first perfectly warm day after a brutally cold winter."

The 16-track UNTIDY SOUL spans a myriad of genres and sounds. Saxophone swoons through hazy production before the bass kicks in on "Take Time" [feat. Tobe Nwigwe]. Simultaneously, a high-register harmony underscores Henshaw's hypnotic hook.

Elsewhere, "East Detroit" cruises on a skittering beat draped in an airy loop as he croons, "Baby, it's 4am in East Detroit, and I'd do anything to hear your voice." Elsewhere, guitar and horns entwine on the simmering "Enough." Interludes such as "Mr. Introvert" and "Mr. Introvert Reprise" expand the album's cinematic scope, while this journey concludes on a rapturous note during "Joy."

After a series of sold out shows in North America, he returns to the UK on tour in February. Check out the full itinerary below.

A multifaceted, multi-instrumental artist, Samm is taking a totally honest approach to himself and his music and encourages others to get on board. As his album, UNTIDY SOUL, began to take shape in the way he envisaged, he became more inspired and creative with each day that passed. Working on several things outside of his music including short films, merch and a fashion line to name a few, Samm counted down the days for his debut album to finally surface.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

February 21, 2022 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

February 22, 2022 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

February 24, 2022 - O2 Empire Shepherds Bush - London, UK